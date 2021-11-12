Crop Connection

Corn, soybean production increases
Corn and soybean production has increased from September 2021, according to the Crop Production report recently issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Corn production increased three percent from this past year, forecast at 15.0 billion bushels; soybean growers are expected to increase their production five percent from 2020, forecast at 4.45 billion bushels.
Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, corn yields are expected to average 176.5 bushels per harvested acre, which is an increase of 0.2 bushel from the previous forecast and an increase of 5.1 bushels from 2020. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 85.1 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast.
Also based on conditions as of Oct. 1, soybean yields are expected to average 51.5 bushels per acre, which is an increase of 0.9 bushel from the previous forecast and an increase of 0.5 bushel from 2020. Area harvested for beans in the United States is forecast at 86.4 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast but with an increase of five percent from 2020.
Objective yield and farm operator surveys were conducted between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 to gather information on expected yield as of Oct. 1. The objective yield surveys for corn and soybeans were conducted in the major producing states that usually account for about 75 percent of U.S. production. Randomly selected plots were revisited to make current counts.
The farm operator survey was conducted primarily by telephone with some use of mail and internet. About 8,900 producers were contacted during the survey period and aske questions about probable yield. Visit nass.usda.govd/Publications for more information.
University research projects funded
The Iowa Soybean Research Center recently awarded funding for four soybean-research projects at Iowa State University.
• Liang Dong, professor of electrical and computer engineering, and Steve Whitham, professor of plant pathology and microbiology, will receive two years of funding to develop “Low‐cost Multimodal Sensor Arrays for Early Detection of Soybean Diseases.”
• Prashant Jha, associate professor of agronomy and extension weed specialist, will receive two-year funding for a project on “Enhancing Implementation and Adoption of Non‐Chemical Tactics for Integrated Weed Management in Soybean.”
• Leonor Leandro, professor of plant pathology and microbiology, will receive two years of funding to continue and expand work the Iowa Soybean Research Center initially funded in 2020 titled “Time of Disease Onset as an Early Indicator of Soybean Resistance to SDS.”
• Steve Whitham, professor of plant pathology and microbiology, Lie Tang, professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering, and Danny Singh, professor of agronomy, will receive funding to study “Effects of Increased Atmospheric CO2 and Abiotic Stress on Soybean Performance in the Enviratron.”
The Iowa Soybean Research Center is a formal collaboration of Iowa soybean farmers, industry partners, the Iowa Soybean Association and the Iowa State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Visit www.iowasoybeancenter.org for more information.
USDA conducts first hemp survey
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service recently mailed its first Hemp Acreage and Production Survey to 20,500 producers across the nation. The hemp survey will collect information on the total planted and harvested area, yield, production and value of hemp in the United States.
Survey recipients are asked to respond securely online at agcounts.usda.gov, using the 12-digit survey code mailed with the survey, or to mail completed questionnaires back in the prepaid envelope provided, by Oct. 25.
All information reported by individuals will be kept confidential, as required by federal law. The National Agricultural Statistics Service will publish the survey results Feb. 17, 2022. Call 888-424-7828 for more information.
Insurance policy introduced for farmers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is rolling out a new insurance option specifically for agricultural producers with small farms who sell locally. The new Micro Farm policy simplifies record keeping and covers post-production costs like washing and value-added products.
The USDA’s Risk Management Agency created this policy based on research directed by the 2018 Farm Bill, and it includes feedback from producers who grow for their local communities. The policy will be available beginning with the 2022 crop year. The policy is offered through Whole-Farm Revenue Protection, and it has distinct provisions that can provide more access to the program.
• No expense or individual commodity reporting needed, simplifying the recordkeeping requirements for producers
• Revenue from post-production costs, such as washing and packaging commodities and value-added products, are considered allowable revenue
• The Micro Farm policy is available to producers who have a farm operation that earns an average allowable revenue of $100,000 or less, or for carryover insureds, an average allowable revenue of $125,000 or less
The Federal Crop Insurance Corporation approved the Micro Farm policy in late September, and additional details will be provided later this fall. Visit rma.usda.gov for more information.
Department releases election results
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has recently certified two different election results.
• Gabriella Liddane of Tomah, Wisconsin, and Robert N. Detlefsen of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, have been re-elected and will serve another three-year term as elected members of the Wisconsin Cranberry Board.
• Justin Bauer of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Steve Wilkens of Random Lake, Wisconsin, will serve three-year terms as elected members of the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board.
Visit datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx for more information.
Millions invested for farm diversity
A $10 million project seeks to make Midwestern agriculture more resilient by diversifying farms, marketing and the agricultural landscape.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture selected the project, titled “#DiverseCornBelt: Resilient Intensification through Diversity in Midwestern Agriculture,” which has a multidisciplinary team that spans the life, physical and social sciences.
#DiverseCornBelt’s Extension program will support farmers and local markets as they transition to a more diverse environment. The project will engage the future workforce through educational modules and immersive learning experiences. The USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture Project No. 2021-68012-35896 funded this work. Email lprokopy@purdue.edu if interested in participating in the project through surveys, interviews and stakeholder listening sessions.