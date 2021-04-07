Crop Connection

First genome-edited tomato launched
The first direct-consumption genome-edited tomato was recently launched in Japan by Sanatech Seed. The Japanese ministries in-charge have announced their determination that the genome-edited tomato will not be regulated as a genetically modified product.
Sanatech Seed's Sicilian Rouge High GABA tomato was developed using CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology. The tomato contains high levels of gamma-aminobutyric acid, an amino acid believed to aid relaxation and help reduce blood pressure. According to Shimpei Takeshita, president of Sanatech Seed and chief innovation officer of Pioneer EcoScience, the exclusive distributor of the tomato, it contains four to five times more gamma-aminobutyric acid than a regular tomato. Visit www.isaaa.org/kc/cropbiotechupdate/article/default.asp for more information.
Dry-bean survey highlights growing year
The most popular market classes of dry beans grown in North Dakota and Minnesota in 2020 were pinto, navy, black and kidney, according to a North Dakota State University-Extension survey. The survey was conducted in cooperation with the Northarvest Bean Growers Association. North Dakota produced the majority of pinto beans, while Minnesota produced the majority of kidney beans. Navy and black bean production was about equal in both states.
The top-three pinto varieties were Monterrey, Vibrant and Torreon. The top-three kidney varieties were Montcalm, Dynasty and Red Hawk. The top-three navy bean varieties were HMS Medalist, T-9905 and Blizzard. The top-three black bean varieties were Eclipse, Black Tails and Zorro. The survey found that corn, wheat, dry beans, soybeans and sugarbeets were the most-common crops in rotations during the past five years, with 80 percent of growers producing a dry bean crop in at least two of the past five years. The “2020 Dry Bean Grower Survey of Production, Pest Problems and Pesticide Use” is available online. Visit tinyurl.com/nx3kv8tp for more information.
Web book released on crop-scouting basics
The Crop Protection Network recently released a crop-scouting and integrated pest management web book to assist agriculturalists. Crop scouting is an essential part of farm pest management. It is the process of assessing pest pressure to help determine what is necessary to mitigate crop loss. Effectively managing weeds, diseases, insect pests and other field issues are often accomplished through the scouting process. The web book provides information on the background of corn and soybean agronomics. It also contains the “why” and “how” of scouting.
Becoming familiar with crop-growth stages and learning to look through a field for pests are important scouting skills that the web book covers. Other activities in the web book include stand counts, yield estimation, weed science, plant pathology and entomology subject matter. The web book emphasizes record keeping and field scouting as well as information from a variety of crop-related disciplines. Visit www.cropprotectionnetwork.org for more information.
Individual named crop adviser of year
Todd Steinacher of Illinois was recently named the 2021 International Certified Crop Adviser of the Year by the American Society of Agronomy. The International Certified Crop Adviser of the Year Award recognizes a certified crop adviser who delivers exceptional customer service, is innovative, has shown that they are a leader in their field, and has contributed to the exchange of ideas and the transfer of agronomic knowledge within the agriculture industry.
Steinacher is an agronomist for AgriGold and provides agronomic support to farmers in west central and southwest Illinois. He was named the AgriGold Agronomist of the Year in 2018. Steinacher currently serves on the Illinois certified crop adviser board of directors. Visit www.certifiedcropadviser.org for more information.