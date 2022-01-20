Crop Connection

Company earns awards
Corteva Agriscience recently earned two Crop Science awards from the Crop Science Forum.
The company earned the Best New Crop Protection Product or Trait for Inatreq active fungicide. Inatreq active delivers superior efficacy on key diseases in cereals and bananas such as Septoria leaf blotch and black sigatoka, helping to make farmers’ businesses more profitable, reducing time pressure and making farming more sustainable. Inatreq is the first member of a new class of fungicides providing the first new target site of action in wheat and bananas in more than 15 years.
The company earned the Best Public Outreach Program for the Ag Women Leadership Academy. The Ag Women Leadership Academy was created by Corteva in collaboration with the Brazilian Association of Agribusiness and business school Fundação Dom Cabral. The eight-month program supports and encourages the advancement of women in agribusiness, training future leaders through education, collaboration, and advocating for agricultural technologies, including crop genetics and crop protection. Visit www.corteva.com for more information.
Farm manager of year named
Kyle Walker, director of asset management at Peoples Company in Indianola, Iowa, was recently named the 2021 Professional Farm Manager of the Year. The award recognizes farm managers who display excellence in client service and a commitment to agriculture.
Walker was named the 2021 Professional Farm Manager of the Year because of his ability to work well with clients of all agricultural backgrounds, his pioneering of many conservation efforts and his passion for improving his clients’ farm operations. Walker’s ability to look at each farm he manages and determine how to bring out its full potential is something his clients value when putting their trust in his management. Visit www.FarmManageroftheYear.com for more information.
Apply for industrial-hemp program
Online applications are now open for anyone wishing to grow or process hemp in 2022 in Minnesota. A license from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is required for individuals and businesses. Applications must be submitted by April 30, 2022, and a license is good for the 2022 calendar year. Along with the online form, first-time applicants need to submit fingerprints and pass a criminal background check.
There are several changes to the 2022 program.
• The tetrahydrocannabinol testing fee per grower sample has been reduced from $125 to $100 each.
• Previously growers were not invoiced for the cost of the first sample; however, fees now will be charged for each sample collected.
• The Minnesota Department of Agriculture will begin inspecting processor locations. That was not done in the past.
• The processor license fee remains at $250, but each processing location will cost $250. Therefore, the minimum cost of a processing license will be $500.
• The fee changes bring Minnesota into better alignment with other states and will help adequately fund the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Hemp Program.
Contact hemp.mda@state.mn.us or 651-201-6600 for more information.
Web soil-survey results available
Data from the Web Soil Survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service’s has recently been refreshed. The Web Soil Survey is the largest public-facing natural resource database in the world. It provides a systematic study of the soils in a given area, including the classification, mapping and interpretation of the soils. Soil types are classified from physical properties, drawing heavily on the principles of pedology, geology and geomorphology. Users can use the Web Soil Survey to create thematic maps, generate reports, create custom manuscripts and download soils data for area of interest or soil survey area. Visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/wi/soils/ for more information.
Corn-challenge winners announced
The National Corn Growers Association recently announced the Consider Corn Challenge III winners. The six winners were chosen because their technologies can improve a product or process, scale-up and produce bio-based materials from field corn.
• National Renewable Energy Laboratory of Golden, Colorado
• BioAstra Technologies of Quebec, Canada
• Catalyxx of Chesterfield, Missouri
• Danimer Scientific of Bainbridge, Georgia
• Låkril Technologies of the University of Minnesota
• Sylvatex of San Francisco, California
Previous winners of the Consider Corn Challenge contests have scaled up to the next phase of development, received additional grant funding, entered into joint agreements and obtained registration for state bio-based production incentives. The total prize pool was $150,000, split equally between winners. Visit ncga.com for more information.