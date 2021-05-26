Crop Connection

Nominations open for soybean board
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is now accepting nominations for two seats on the Wisconsin Soybean Board. Producers that grow and sell soybeans in Districts 2 and 6 are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the board. District 2 includes Buffalo, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties. District 6 includes Jefferson, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.
Nomination forms will be mailed to any producer that requests one prior to June 1. Nomination forms must be signed, notarized and postmarked by June 1 and include the signatures of five eligible soybean growers other than the nominee. Completed forms should be mailed to WI DATCP, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, Wisconsin, 53708-8911.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will conduct the Wisconsin Soybean Board election from July 15 to August 14. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning September 1. Visit wisoybean.org for more information.
Plant-breeding research projects funded
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently invested more than $8.65 million in 22 plant-breeding research projects through its Agriculture and Food Research Initiative program.
The Plant Breeding for Agricultural Production grants include a co-funded project by the Kansas Wheat Commission through the farm-bill commodity-boards topic provision, as well as five cultivar-development projects aimed at accelerating testing, evaluating and releasing publicly finished wheat, triticale, sorghum and canola cultivars for farmers. Visit www.nifa.usda.gov/impacts for more information.
Tools available for farmers
The newly launched website -- www.FarmStress.org -- is aimed at providing the agricultural community with resources and support provided through the North Central Farm and Ranch Assistance Center.
Depression, anxiety and suicide are more prevalent among agricultural populations than the general public. In the past year COVID-19 has added to stressors faced by farming communities through disrupted supply chains, difficulties getting needed supplies, keeping workers safe and getting products to market.
The website has resources by state and topic, including crisis numbers, telephone hotlines and training resources. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Those in crisis should visit their local emergency department or call 911 immediately.
The North Central Farm and Ranch Assistance Center is a 12-state collaborative based at the University of Illinois that works to expand access to and knowledge of mental-health resources.