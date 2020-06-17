Three ‘Joy’ peaches released
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service recently released a trio of Joy peaches -- Rich Joy, Liberty Joy and Crimson Joy -- to enhance the southeastern fresh-peach market.
Rich Joy is named for its fruit's rich flavor and as a way to honor peach breeder William Richardson Okie, who retired in 2014. Okie is known for having developed the series of "prince" peach varieties, which are still in commercial use. Crimson Joy is named for its almost fully red-blushed skin. Liberty Joy is so called because it ripens near Fourth of July, Independence Day.
The three Joy peaches are not genetically related. They are all yellow-fleshed, soften slowly to a smooth buttery texture, with balanced sugar/acid ratios and pleasant eating quality. They differ in pedigree parentage, ripening time and chilling requirement.
New varieties continue to be needed because the southeastern peach industry is facing multiple challenges, including more incidences of warm winters and spring freezes, which can change chilling requirements. Other industry needs include improved fruit quality, competition from other fruits and imports, and demand for varieties with improved resistance to pests and diseases, and reduced need for pesticides. There also is a need for varieties to fill certain harvest windows.
The value of fresh and processed peaches was estimated at $511 million for 2018, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Visit www.ars.usda.gov for more information.
Cicadas emerge early
Four years ahead of schedule, two large groups of periodical cicadas are beginning to emerge throughout Illinois, according to the University of Illinois-Extension. In a time of pandemic and social unrest, the appearance is another surprise in a spring ripe with unexpected twists. Brood XIII includes three species of 17-year cicadas emerging in northern Illinois and parts of central Illinois, and Brood XIX includes four species of 13-year cicadas emerging in southern Illinois and parts of central Illinois. Cicada nymphs live underground for most of their lives, sucking fluids from tree roots, unnoticed until they emerge. When the emergence begins, cicada nymphs leave the soil, climb a few feet up a tree or shrub, and molt to their adult stage, leaving their shed skin behind. Visit extension.illinois.edu for more information.
Checkoff selects leadership
The United Sorghum Checkoff Program recently selected 13 members to Leadership Sorghum Class V, a program designed to develop the next generation of sorghum leaders and industry advocates. Leadership Sorghum Class V will consist of 13 farmers from five states who will participate in the 18-month program.
- David Barrett of Sinton, Texas
- John Browning of Plainview, Texas
- Matthew Crane of Pritchett, Colorado
- Daniel Hopper of Leonardville, Kansas
- Winter Johnston of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania
- Deanna Lanier of Valley Center, Kansas
- Matt McCune of Plainville, Kansas
- Brant Peterson of Johnson, Kansas
- Gage Porter of Mercer, Missouri
- Dale Stoltzfus of Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania
- Ciera Ware of Ralls, Texas
- Brian Younker of Spearville, Kansas
- Kirk Zerr of Quniter, Kansas
Participants of the Leadership Sorghum program will gain an understanding of how sorghum moves through the value chain, how checkoffs and interest groups interact on behalf of the industry and what the future holds for the crop through hands-on and classroom-style education. Leadership Sorghum Class V will complete professional development training and have several networking opportunities, as well. Visit www.SorghumCheckoff.com for more information.
Understand dicamba use in Wisconsin
A recent federal appeals court decision to remove the registration for several herbicides will not immediately impact Wisconsin soybean producers. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals removed June 3 the registration for three dicamba-containing herbicides.
- Xtendimax -- EPA Reg. No. 524-617
- Engenia -- EPA Reg. No. 7969-345
- FeXapan -- EPA Reg. No. 352-913
For the order to take effect in Wisconsin, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must take action to revoke the registration of those products. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and wait for direction from the Environmental Protection Agency prior to changing the state registration for those products. Email datcppesticideinfo@wisconsin.gov for more information.
First phase of research-station renovation complete
The Wisconsin Cranberry Research and Education Foundation recently completed phase one of the Wisconsin Cranberry Research Station’s renovation project. The station is located in Jackson County about 5 miles west of Millston on County Highway O. It consists of 130.5 acres of total land with 28.8 acres of vines in production. It’s located along Robinson Creek; it has a hydroelectric dam on the creek supplying water for the marsh and generating electricity for use on the farm and for sale to Jackson Energy Cooperative.
Six beds have been renovated on the property as part of the first phase, including five that will be used primarily for producing berries for market and one primarily for researching variety trials.
Additionally four smaller research beds were added to the property, along with a new lift station and pump house. While the newly renovated beds establish themselves, four of the marsh’s original beds will stay in production for harvest. Once the newest beds are in production, the old beds will be renovated as well.
The next step at the research station will be creating a research building. To date $700,000 has been raised to construct a building with simple laboratories, work stations for scientists, offices, bathrooms, storage, maintenance areas and a conference area capable of holding 80 people for industry events. The ground breaking is scheduled for August 2020. Visit www.wiscran.org for more information.
Pest updates released
According to Krista Hamilton, entomologist for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, various pests are appearing in fields.
For black cutworm the primary damage period for corn is now open. Much of the state's corn acreage has a low threat of larval infestation this year based on early field preparation and the relatively late arrival of significant moth flights. However localized infestations are still possible in June. Routine inspection of emerging corn, including Bt hybrids, for larvae and cut plants is advised until the five-leaf, or V5, stage.
For the European corn borer degree-day accumulations across southern and central Wisconsin have surpassed the 374 heat units required for spring moth emergence. The first European corn borer moth of the season was collected in the Columbia County black light trap site. Egg laying is beginning, and the spring flight was expected to peak by June 11 in advanced southern areas.
For the alfalfa weevil surveys indicate that leaf-feeding damage in first-crop alfalfa remains less than the 40 percent threshold, but leaf-tip damage should intensify soon in uncut alfalfa fields. It will be particularly important to scout remaining first-crop alfalfa in the coming weeks.
For the Colorado potato beetle, overwintered beetles are locally abundant this spring. Damaging populations have been reported from several western Wisconsin community supported agriculture farms, where the beetles are causing severe defoliation of young potato and eggplant crops. If scouting shows that early-season pressure is great, the first of two foliar applications of the biological insecticide Btt can be made at the beginning of egg hatch and again five to seven days later. In smaller gardens manual removal of beetles and larger larvae is the preferred way to control populations, but growers must be check plants every few days.
For the codling moth, emergence of spring moths recently increased markedly. The biofix was set May 24 to 30 in most apple orchards, and controls directed against first-generation larvae are likely to begin soon or have recently started. Orchards with a history of great codling-moth pressure that record a large first flight of more than 10 moths per week are candidates for a first-larvicide application at 250 degree days from biofix, expected to have been reached June 6 to 9 at advanced locations.
The first monarch butterflies arrived more than three weeks ago, and egg laying is underway. Wisconsin farmers have historically been conservationists of monarchs and other pollinators and can again contribute to their recovery by reducing herbicide use on critical milkweed habitat on farmlands and by supporting milkweed restoration.
For the flea beetle, damage to beets, leafy greens, potatoes and other vegetables reportedly had been severe in gardens and larger field production areas this spring. Significant defoliation can usually be tolerated by host plants, and treatment is not advised unless large numbers of beetles are present on all plants and defoliation exceeds 30 percent.
Visit www.datcp.wi.gov for more information.