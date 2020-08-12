Online program created to diagnose
COVID-19 precautions have limited how University of Minnesota-Extension personnel can interact with growers to diagnose diseases of agronomic crops in Minnesota. Because the need to diagnose still exists, members of the University of Minnesota-Extension crops team have launched an online program called MN Digital Crop Doc.
The online program can help with five crops.
- corn
- soybeans
- small grains
- sugarbeets
- alfalfa
When out scouting take photos of disease symptoms with a smartphone, and submit them to the Digital Crop Doc website. Along with the photos, the website houses an online form that asks for context clues. Once the form and photos is submitted it is immediately sent to employees that will work to provide a timely visual diagnosis. A team member will contact a producer with a diagnosis, a request for more information or a suggestion to submit the samples to a plant disease clinic. Digital Crop Doc submissions may help Extension identify new or emerging diseases that could better guide research and educational programs to meet the needs of Minnesota’s crop producers. Visit extension.umn.edu and search for "crop doc" for more information.
Disease-severity, insect-defoliation tool available
Crop scouts and field researchers in Iowa have a new tool at their disposal to help correctly estimate disease severity and insect defoliation in field crops. The new tool can be found on the Crop Protection Network website. The web tool will help scouts and researchers hone their assessment skills to accurately estimate the amount of a leaf covered by disease lesions and the amount of defoliation caused by insect pests.
Using expert information and interactive activities, the new tool presents several common diseases, along with a corresponding visual trainer and self-practice opportunities for assessing injury caused by each disease. Visit cropprotectionnetwork.org for more information.
Checkoff-funded research website launched
The soy checkoff’s latest collaboration brought Qualified State Soybean boards together to maximize the results of checkoff-funded research projects in the most effective way possible -- bringing the findings to farmers. The redesigned Soybean Research & Information Network website recently launched through a joint effort by the North Central Soybean Research Program and the United Soybean Board to give farmers a virtual resource full of information and toolkits for more efficient soybean production.
It is a one-stop shop for all the information the checkoff has discovered through farmer investments regarding key problem areas in production, such as tolerance and resilience. Each article on the website provides insight and explanation on the research findings and links directly to the study in the overall database for further exploration.
Tolerance and resilience are two issues farmers know too well, and they have been the focal points for the latest research. Additional projects have sought to combat all sorts of challenges, from obstacles associated with unpredictable weather patterns to insect management and variety performance. Visit www.soybeanresearchinfo.com or www.unitedsoybean.org for more information.