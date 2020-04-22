Flexibilities for crop insurance added due to virus
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency recently authorized additional flexibilities due to coronavirus while continuing to support producers, working through Approved Insurance Providers to deliver services, including processing policies, claims and agreements. These flexibilities include: enabling producers to send notifications and reports electronically, extending the date for production reports and providing additional time, and deferring interest on premium and other payments.
Producers may send notifications and reports electronically for written agreement issues, acreage and production reporting, and upcoming sales closing dates -- deadlines to buy crop insurance. Notice of the policyholder’s election may be provided over the phone with appropriate documentation of the call or using electronic methods followed by their confirmation of such election in writing -- a signed, or e-signed, form -- no later than July 15, 2020.
For the 2020 crop year, Approved Insurance Providers may accept production reports through the earlier of the acreage-reporting date or 30 days after the production-reporting date for crops insured under the Common Crop Insurance Policy Basic Provisions with a production-reporting date of March 15, 2020, or later.
Approved Insurance Providers are authorized to provide additional time for policyholders to make payment of premium and administrative fees. Interest accrual on premium payments and administrative fees will be waived to the earliest of an additional 60 days from the scheduled payment due date or the termination date on policies with premium billing dates between March 1, 2020, and April 30, 2020. They are also authorized to provide additional time for policyholders to make payment for Written Payment Agreements due between March 1, 2020, and April 30, 2020. Payments may be extended for as long as 60 days from the scheduled payment due date and considered a timely payment.
Visit www.farmers.gov/coronavirus for more information.
Nominees sought for checkoff-program board
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service is seeking nominees for the United Sorghum Checkoff Program board to fill five vacant producer positions, including one to represent Kansas, one to represent Texas and three at-large positions. The deadline for nominations is May 11, 2020.
Any U.S. sorghum producer who owns or shares in the ownership and risk of loss of sorghum can be considered for nomination. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will select individuals from the nominations submitted by Certified Producer Organizations. A list of Certified Producer Organizations and the nomination form are available on the AMS United Sorghum Checkoff Program webpage.
The 13-member United Sorghum Checkoff Program Board was established to maintain and expand the market for sorghum. Visit www.sorghumcheckoff.com or call 202-690-2611 for more information.
Businesses collaborate to eradicate weeds
BASF and AGCO recently joined forces for BASF’s Operation Weed Eradication initiative. The initiative will provide farmers with agronomic expertise to help promote best practices for on-farm eradication of pigweed. Operation Weed Eradication calls on the crop industry to take action against pigweed through a balanced approach of cultural and mechanical practices, chemical control, and diligence. BASF will continue to collaborate with industry leaders, while also providing educational resources to farmers on the chemical control, cultural and mechanical practices, and diligence needed to support its efforts with Operation Weed Eradication. Visit www.OperationWeedEradication.com for more information.
Participants needed for research program
Additional farmers are needed to participate in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s North Central Soybean Research Program-funded project, “Boots on the Ground ... Bringing the yield gap analysis back to the farm.” The goal of the project is to compare the yield and profit for earlier planting dates. Farmers can be from Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa or Minnesota. There are additional requirements for farmers, and all information gained will be confidential. Contact spconley@wisc.edu or jmgaska@wisc.edu for more information.