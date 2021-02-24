Crop Connection

USDA offers forest-management incentive
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently made $12 million available for use in making payments to forest landowners with land enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program in exchange for their implementing healthy forest-management practices. Existing Conservation Reserve Program participants can now register for the Forest Management Incentive, which provides financial incentives to landowners with land in the Conservation Reserve Program to encourage proper tree thinning and other practices.
Currently less than 10 percent of land currently enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program is dedicated to forestland. But those nearly two million acres of Conservation Reserve Program forestland, if properly managed, can have enormous benefits for natural resources by reducing soil erosion, protecting water quality, increasing water quantity, and diversifying local farm operations and rural economies.
Only landowners and agricultural producers with active Conservation Reserve Program contracts involving forest cover can enroll. However that does not include active Conservation Reserve Program contracts that expire within two years. Existing Conservation Reserve Program participants interested in tree thinning and prescribed burning must comply with the standards and specifications established in their Conservation Reserve Program contracts. Participants will receive the incentive payment once tree thinning and/or other authorized forest-management practices are completed.
The incentive payment is the lesser of the actual cost of completing the practice or 75 percent of the payment rate offered by USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service if the practice is offered through the Natural Resources Conservation Service conservation programs. Visit www.fsa.usda.gov for more information.
Tuition-free farming program accepting applications
The Wendell Berry Farming Program of Sterling College is now accepting applications for the fall. The tuition-free two-year residential education program based in Henry County, Kentucky, is designed to serve students from generational farm families or those with a strong desire to farm. The program is intended for students in their third and fourth years of college. Graduates earn a bachelor’s degree in sustainable agriculture and food systems from Sterling College.
Admission to this program is highly competitive. Applicants must demonstrate a desire to farm and a commitment to working to strengthen rural communities. Interested students don’t need to have previously attended Sterling College to be considered and can transfer into the program. While applicants must demonstrate a commitment to sustainable agriculture, they are not required to have studied agriculture in their first two years of college.
Students do not pay tuition for the Wendell Berry Farming Program thanks to grant support from the NoVo Foundation. Students are responsible for the cost of room, board and fees. Deadline is March 15. Visit sterlingcollege.edu/wendellberry for more information.