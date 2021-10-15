Crop Connection

App connects farmers to services
An application was recently released by the Practical Farmers of Iowa. The app is designed to help farmers easily locate cover-crop seed, services and suppliers in time for fall 2021 planting decisions. The app, “Find Cover Crops,” is free to download and use, and is available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The Practical Farmers of Iowa worked with North Carolina-based Onyx Ocean Technologies, a mobile app and web-design company, to develop the app, which is funded by a three-year Gulf of Mexico Division Farmer to Farmer grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Email michael@practicalfarmers.org to have a cover-crop business added to the app. Visit practicalfarmers.org for more information.
Tool helps crop-input decisions
A tool recently developed by a University of Minnesota research team allows farmers to create a budget balance sheet of any nitrogen-reduction plans and see the economic and environmental cost, return and margins, all customized to fields under their management.
As outlined in an article published in IOPscience, the research team built a series of machine-learning-based metamodels that can almost perfectly mimic a well-tested crop model at much faster speeds. Using the metamodels, they generated millions of scenario simulations and investigated two fundamental sustainability questions — where the mitigation hotspots are and how much mitigation can be expected under different management scenarios.
In the future, the team will expand the framework presented in the study and develop more advanced and accurate carbon-qualification models through a combination of process-based models, artificial intelligence and remote sensing.
The research was funded by the University of Minnesota AGREETT program, the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy. Visit iopscience.iop.org for more information.
Survey targets soybean farmers
A team of economists from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois invites soybean farmers in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana and Nebraska -- the top-five soybean-producing states in the United States -- to take a short survey on how they consider and adopt new precision and digital agricultural technologies.
Gary Schnitkey, professor in agricultural and consumer economics and soybean industry chair in agricultural strategy, and Joana Colussi, a doctoral candidate in the department of agricultural and consumer economics, are working with colleagues in Brazil to measure the influence of various communication channels on farmers’ decisions in both countries. The researchers already collected data in Brazil’s top soybean-producing states; they ask U.S. farmers in the five Midwestern states to complete the survey during July and August.
The survey takes five to eight minutes to complete, and responses are confidential. At the end of the questionnaire, participants can provide an email address to receive the survey results. Visit bit.ly/agricommunication to take the survey and for more information.
USDA invests millions in grants
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently stated that $700 million in competitive grant funding will be available through the new Farm and Food Workers Relief grant program to help farmworkers and meatpacking workers with pandemic-related health and safety costs.
Additionally, to recognize the essential role and costs borne by front-line grocery workers, $20 million of that amount has been set aside for at least one pilot program to support grocery workers and test options for reaching them in the future. The new program is funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and is part of USDA’s Build Back Better efforts to respond and recover from the pandemic.
The program will provide relief to farmworkers, meatpacking workers and front-line grocery workers for expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The relief is intended to defray costs for reasonable and necessary personal, family or living expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as costs for personal protective equipment, dependent care and expenses associated with quarantines and testing related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds will be awarded through grants to state agencies, Tribal entities and nonprofit organizations serving farmworkers and meatpacking workers ranging from $5 million to $50 million. Visit www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/ffwr for more information.
Wisconsin hemp program to transition
The Wisconsin hemp program, currently administered by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, will transition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture starting January 1, 2022.
States and tribal nations have the ability to transition their hemp program to USDA. Currently three other states – Hawaii, Mississippi and New Hampshire – and multiple tribal nations have federal-run hemp programs. Many producers already work with their local USDA Farm Service Agency offices to report their crops, so the transition aligns with processes already occurring.
Another benefit of a federal-run program is no licensing fees; the federal license is three years instead of annual, and it provides some flexibility utilizing private sampling and testing services. A federal-run hemp program also streamlines program rule changes because growers will need to comply with just the federal program rules. To date the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has had to promulgate emergency rule changes, update program operations and conduct outreach to growers when a federal rule change was made.
Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-2023 budget proposal provided ongoing staffing resources to support the hemp program, but those resources were not included in the final version of the budget passed by the legislature. Growers will continue to work with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection for the current growing season for harvest notifications, sample collection and testing until Dec. 31, 2021. Starting Jan. 1, 2022, hemp growers will transition to the federal-run program, but hemp processors will no longer need a Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection license to process hemp. Hemp processors will remain under the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s current authority for consumer and food products. Visit hemp.wi.gov for more information.
New insurance option available
Corn farmers who “split apply” nitrogen will soon have another option for insurance coverage. Beginning in crop year 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency will offer the Post Application Coverage Endorsement in certain states for non-irrigated corn, providing coverage for producers who use that practice that is considered better for natural resources and saves money for producers.
To “split-apply” nitrogen, growers make multiple fertilizer applications during the growing season rather than providing all of the crop’s nitrogen requirements with a single treatment before or during planting. The Post Application Coverage Endorsement will provide payments for the projected yield lost when producers are unable to apply the in-season nitrogen application.
“Split application” of nitrogen can lead to less input costs as well as helps prevent runoff or leaching of nutrients into waterways and groundwater. That is because it is used in more targeted amounts over multiple applications, rather than one large application.
The new crop insurance option builds upon the Risk Management Agency’s efforts to encourage use of conservation practices, including cover crops. The policy change supports use of cover crops, which can help producers build resilience to drought.
The Federal Crop Insurance Corporation Board approved the Post Application Coverage Endorsement recently, and the Risk Management Agency will share additional details later this year. The sales closing date for the endorsement will be the same as the producer’s underlying corn policy. Visit rma.usda.gov for more information.
Survey reveals farmer sentiments
According to a new Corteva Agriscience survey of 600-plus row-crop farmers across 26 U.S. states, soil-health practices continue to gain traction. Sixty-six percent of farmers report they have already implemented soil-health practices such as using cover crops and/or reduced tillage that would qualify them to enroll in most carbon programs.
Even as soil-health practices become more widespread, farmer participation in carbon programs remains relatively low. While 72 percent of respondents are aware of carbon offerings, only three percent are enrolled in a carbon sequestration program. Many farmers indicate that they would consider a carbon program if the payout per acre reached $20; however, it isn't until the payout per acre would reach an estimated $40 that the majority said they would commit to participation in a program. A recent Purdue University study highlights that farmers need to be incentivized to adopt practices and join a carbon program.
Forty-four percent of farmers who have not already adopted those practices report increased interest in on-farm stewardship during the past five years. Lack of access to necessary equipment and services, as well as concern about return on investment, were cited as the biggest barriers to practice adoption.
The survey was conducted online within the United States by Trust in Food from June 4 to July 31. In total 617 U.S. row crop farmers in 26 states completed the survey. The online survey is not based on a probability sample, and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. Visit granular.ag/carbon-survey for more information.
Yield results accepted online
The National Corn Growers Association is accepting yield results of contest entries for the 2021 National Corn Yield Contest. All harvest results are due within two weeks after harvest or by Nov. 30, whichever is the earlier date. The contest winners will be announced Dec. 15. Harvest results can be entered online. Winners will receive national recognition in publications, such as the NCYC Corn Yield Guide, as well as other awards from participating sponsoring seed, chemical and crop-protection companies. Contact 636-733-5512 or ncyc@ncga.com for more information.