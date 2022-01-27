Crop Connection

Landscape pesticide registry open
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s landscape pesticide registry is available until Feb. 1 for homeowners and renters to register for 2022 growing-season notices. Registrants receive advance notice from commercial lawn care companies that apply pesticides to lawns, trees and shrubs to nearby property. As a registrant, one can submit addresses on or near a location to receive notification for. There is no cost to register, and one must re-register every year.
The landscape pesticide registry will start March 15, 2022, when pesticide applicators are required to notify individuals at least 12 hours in advance when registered addresses are to be treated with pesticides. The registry applies only to commercial landscape applications. Visit datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/LandPestReg.aspx for more information.
Grant examines crops, solar
A four-year $10 million dollar grant was recently awarded to the University of Illinois-Institute for Sustainability, Energy, and Environment to design "agrivoltaic" systems that allow for both crops and solar panels to share land space.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture Sustainable Agriculture Systems program selected the University of Illinois as the lead institution to study agrivoltaics in a variety of land types and climate scenarios, including Illinois, Colorado and Arizona. The goal of the project is to maintain crop production, produce renewable energy and increase farm profitability.
The emerging field combines agriculture and photovoltaics to equal agrivoltaics. Photovoltaics is the conversion of light into electricity. Agriculture is the production of food. Supporters of each are often at odds on which should get prime land use. Agrivoltaics researchers believe that both can occupy the same place, to the benefit of each.
The project, Sustainably Colocating Agricultural and Photovoltaic Electricity Systems or SCAPES, will provide a comprehensive analysis of the transformative potential of agrivoltaics.
Additionally the grant features a combination of research, education and extension sub-awards for the University of Arizona, the Colorado State University, the Auburn University, The University of Chicago and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Visit extension.illinois.edu for more information.
Crop app enhanced, updated
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service and Agricultural Research Service have recently announced enhancements to the CropScape web app, allowing users to more easily conduct area and statistical analysis of planted U.S. commodities. Now known as CroplandCROS, the geospatial data product hosts the Cropland Data Layer. The Cropland Data Layer is a 30-meter derived crop-specific land-cover classification that is created annually from satellite imagery. The app allows users to geolocate farms and map areas of interest. To aid users, the app features a user guide and instructional videos. The app has undergone additional improvements. Visit www.nass.usda.gov/Research_and_Science/Cropland/Release/ for more information.
Grants awarded to specialty-crop industry
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced an investment of more than $243 million in grants to support specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery crops through two USDA programs – the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program and the Specialty Crop Research Initiative grants program.
USDA is investing $169.9 million through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program to support farmers growing specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery crops. The funding will provide non-competitive Specialty Crop Block grants to the departments of agriculture in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories. The 56 grant recipients fund sub-awards for activities and programs to increase demand for agricultural goods and address issues facing the specialty-crop industry including food safety, plant pests and disease, research, education, and marketing and promotion.
USDA is also investing about $74 million to 21 award recipients through its Specialty Crop Research Initiative grants program. The program investments address critical challenges facing conventional and organic food and agricultural production systems across the specialty-crop industry. The program’s priority focus areas include improving crop characteristics, managing threats from pests and diseases, improving production efficiency, profitability, and technological innovation, and mitigating food-safety hazards. Visit www.ams.usda.gov/grants or www.nifa.usda.gov/impacts for more information.
Winners of wheat contest announced
The National Wheat Foundation recently announced the state winners for the 2021 National Wheat Yield Contest, which includes 63 growers from 20 states. The contest offers growers the opportunity to compete with farmers from across the United States and improve their production practices through new and innovative techniques. The contest recognizes winners in two primary competition categories -- winter wheat and spring wheat, and two subcategories -- dryland and irrigated. Grain must be Grade 1 or 2 by Federal Grain Inspection Service standards to be eligible for awards. Visit yieldcontest.wheatfoundation.org for more information.
Certification exam available online
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is now partnering with Pearson Vue to offer the pesticide applicator certification exam online. The online exam includes a $45 convenience fee that is paid entirely to Pearson Vue. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will continue to offer a paper exam at no charge.
Commercial and private pesticide applicators can take the online exam either in-person at one of 54 testing centers and technical colleges in Wisconsin, or proctored through a personal computer that includes a web-enabled camera and broadband internet. Those who take the exam online will receive their results immediately, along with their certification by email one to three business days after the exam. Individuals who pass the exam -- online or paper -- receive a five-year certification.
A reminder that pesticide applicators who are certifying and recertifying must purchase a training manual. The pesticide applicator training number found in the manual is needed to register for the online or paper exam. Call 608-224-4548 for more information.
Alfalfa-variety ratings released
The National Alfalfa & Forage Alliance recently released the 2022 edition of its popular “Alfalfa Variety Ratings - Winter Survival, Fall Dormancy & Pest Resistant Ratings for Alfalfa Varieties” -- a tool for hay and livestock farmers, extension specialists, agri-business personnel or anyone involved in the production of alfalfa.
The publication provides a listing of alfalfa varieties and their corresponding ratings for fall dormancy, winter survival, bacterial wilt, aphanomyces, leafhopper and a host of other pests. The publication also includes other ratings such as grazing tolerance and. All varieties listed in the Alfalfa Variety Ratings publication can be purchased in the United States for the 2022 production year.
The 2022 edition of the Alfalfa Variety Ratings features 178 alfalfa varieties from 16 marketers and has been verified with the Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies and the National Alfalfa Variety Review Board. Visit www.alfalfa.org for more information.