Crop Connection

Standard develops for applicators
The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers has recently begun the development of a new standard for wide spread-pattern testing of dry-fertilizer spreaders. The standard will apply specifically to equipment with spread capability greater than 18.3 meters, or 60 feet. Current standards reference test procedures for smaller applicators. Stakeholders interested in participating in the development project, designated X660, may contact walsh@asabe.org or visit www.asabe.org/projects for more information.
Districts earn conservation grants
The National Association of Conservation Districts recently awarded $1 million in urban agriculture conservation funding for 20 conservation districts across 14 states. The National Association of Conservation Districts and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service first partnered through the Urban Agriculture Conservation Grant Initiative in 2016 to support technical assistance activities related to community-oriented agricultural programs.
The projects will enable multiple partners to support each other on topics as varied as soil health, native plants and pollinator health, while making concerted efforts to reach new clients of conservation districts.
The Hubbard County Soil and Water Conservation District in Minnesota will provide public access demonstration gardens, technical assistance and plans for five locally adapted garden types permanently through the Hubbard County Soil and Water Conservation District Minnesota Watersheds Virtual Lab and local partnerships to increase food security and water quality by promoting easy to maintain sustainable backyard gardens and permaculture.
See the full list of 2021 grantees on the National Association of Conservation Districts 2021 Urban Agriculture Conservation Grant Recipients webpage. Visit www.nacdnet.org for more information.
USDA seeks proposals for on-farm trials
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is now seeking proposals through June 21 for On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials. The on-farm trials are part of the agency’s Conservation Innovation Grant program. The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and partners will implement on-the-ground conservation activities and then evaluate their impact. Incentive payments are provided to producers to offset the risk of implementing innovative approaches.
The program harnesses the expertise, resources and capacity of partner organizations nationwide to help the Natural Resources Conservation Service boost natural resource conservation on private lands and support climate smart agriculture.
A critical element of each On-Farm Trials project is the project evaluation. Partners must propose robust scientific approaches for their projects, resulting in data and analyses of the environmental, financial and, to the extent possible, social impacts of the trials.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service will invest as much as $25 million on On-Farm Trials in 2021. That total includes as much as $10 million for the Soil Health Demonstration Trials priority. The Soil Health Demonstration Trial component of On-Farm Trials focuses exclusively on implementation of conservation practices and systems that improve soil health. Visit www.usda.gov for more information.
Fungicide webbook available
The Crop Protection Network recently produced a new web book called, “Fungicide Use in Field Crops.” Fungicides are an important crop-protection tool for modern agriculture, and proper use decreases risk of fungal diseases and economic losses. The book highlights the importance of fungicides for yield protection, while considering economics, risks to humans and the environment, and prolonging use of fungicide modes of action.
The book is a collaboration among 13 crop specialists representing eight U.S. universities and Ontario, Canada. It considers the most recent advances in fungicide science to equip farmers, agribusiness employees and others with essential information to effectively manage diseases of field crops using fungicides. Visit www.cropprotectionnetwork.org for more information.
USDA expands conservation program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently opened enrollment in the Conservation Reserve Program with increased payment rates, new incentives and a more-targeted focus on the program’s role in climate-change mitigation. Additionally the USDA is announcing investments in partnerships to increase climate-smart agriculture, including $330 million in 85 Regional Conservation Partnership Program projects and $25 million for On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials.
USDA’s goal is to enroll as many as four million new acres in the Conservation Reserve Program by raising rental payment rates and expanding the number of incentivized environmental practices allowed under the program. The program’s long-term goal is to establish valuable land cover to help improve water quality, improve soil health and carbon sequestration, prevent soil erosion, and reduce loss of wildlife habitat. Visit www.usda.gov for more information.
Association creates climate committee
The National Association of Wheat Growers recently created the Special Climate and Sustainability Committee. The committee will work together to review wheat sustainability issues and guide the development of the National Association of Wheat Growers policy priorities on climate policy.
The committee will report to the National Association of Wheat Growers board and will provide recommendations on policy options and the association’s engagement in climate discussions. The committee is comprised of current and past National Association of Wheat Growers board members, representing a broad variety of production areas. Visit www.wheatworld.org for more information.