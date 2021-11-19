Crop Connection

USDA conducts first hemp survey
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service recently mailed its first Hemp Acreage and Production Survey to 20,500 producers across the nation. The hemp survey will collect information on the total planted and harvested area, yield, production and value of hemp in the United States.
Survey recipients are asked to respond securely online at agcounts.usda.gov, using the 12-digit survey code mailed with the survey, or to mail completed questionnaires back in the prepaid envelope provided, by Oct. 25.
All information reported by individuals will be kept confidential, as required by federal law. The National Agricultural Statistics Service will publish the survey results Feb. 17, 2022. Call 888-424-7828 for more information.
Department releases election results
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has recently certified two different election results.
• Gabriella Liddane of Tomah, Wisconsin, and Robert N. Detlefsen of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, have been re-elected and will serve another three-year term as elected members of the Wisconsin Cranberry Board.
• Justin Bauer of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Steve Wilkens of Random Lake, Wisconsin, will serve three-year terms as elected members of the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board.
Visit datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx for more information.