Crop Connection

Sorghum-yield contest accepting entries
The National Sorghum Producers will begin accepting entries for the 2021 National Sorghum Producers Yield Contest. Yield contestants are split into east and west regions for each division. Contest divisions include irrigated, dryland no-till, dryland tillage and one winner for food grade.
In order to enter, contestants must be a paid National Sorghum Producers member at the time of entry. More than one member of a family may enroll, but each member must have a separate membership. Entries must be submitted via email 10 days prior to harvest of the contest acreage.
All forms must be completed and emailed or mailed to the National Sorghum Producers office no later than Dec. 1. Entries will then be reviewed and placed off of yield only. National and state winners will be honored at the 2022 Commodity Classic in New Orleans March 10-12, 2022. Visit www.SorghumGrowers.com/yield-contest.com or contact 806-749-3478 or amanda@sorghumgrowers.com for more information.
Districts earn conservation grants
The National Association of Conservation Districts recently awarded $1 million in urban agriculture conservation funding for 20 conservation districts across 14 states. The National Association of Conservation Districts and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service first partnered through the Urban Agriculture Conservation Grant Initiative in 2016 to support technical assistance activities related to community-oriented agricultural programs.
The projects will enable multiple partners to support each other on topics as varied as soil health, native plants and pollinator health, while making concerted efforts to reach new clients of conservation districts.
The Hubbard County Soil and Water Conservation District in Minnesota will provide public access demonstration gardens, technical assistance and plans for five locally adapted garden types permanently through the Hubbard County Soil and Water Conservation District Minnesota Watersheds Virtual Lab and local partnerships to increase food security and water quality by promoting easy to maintain sustainable backyard gardens and permaculture.
See the full list of 2021 grantees on the National Association of Conservation Districts 2021 Urban Agriculture Conservation Grant Recipients webpage. Visit www.nacdnet.org for more information.
Crop-progress reporting begins
Planting has begun for barley, corn, cotton, oats, rice, sorghum, spring wheat and sugarbeets, according to the first Crop Progress report issued for the 2021 planting season by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. By this time this past year, two percent of the corn crop had been planted, and two percent has been planted so far in 2021. Six percent of the cotton crop has been planted, which is one percentage point behind the same time this past year. Fourteen percent of the sorghum crop has been planted, which is one percentage point behind a year ago. Barley, oats, rice, spring wheat and sugarbeet plantings are similar to 2020 progress.
Crop Progress reports are released the first workday of the week during the growing season from April through November. The reports list planting, developmental, harvesting progress and overall condition of selected crops in major producing states. Crops featured in the report include corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, sorghum, cotton, oats, barley, peanuts, sugarbeets and sunflowers.
The reports also document soil moisture condition, days suitable for fieldwork, and pasture and range condition. The data, summarized by crop and by state, are republished along with any revisions in the National Agricultural Statistics Service Weekly Weather and Crop Bulletin. Visit www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/Calendar/reports_by_date.php for more information.
Fight against fall armyworm
The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, QU Dongyu, recently recounted progress in the fight against one of the most destructive pests jeopardizing food security across vast regions of the globe – the fall armyworm.
Fall armyworm – known in Latin form as frugiperda, or “lost fruit,” for its crop-wrecking potential – has spread eastward from the Americas in the past five years. Having established itself in most of Africa, as well as large swaths of Asia, it has lately been reported in Australia and parts of Oceania. More than 70 countries are now affected; there are fears that the Mediterranean fringes of Europe could be next.
Eight “demonstration” countries have been chosen as hubs for the Global Action, one for each geographical zone where the threat is most acute.
- China
- India
- The Philippines
- Egypt
- Burkina Faso
- Cameroon
- Kenya
- Malawi
All have created national fall-armyworm task forces and are developing detailed work plans for monitoring, technology evaluation and capacity building. Visit www.fao.org/home/en/ for more information.
Soybean farmers help sustainable
The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board and the National Biodiesel Board recently announced the investment of funds to help the city of Madison retrofit 20 Fleet Service vehicles to run almost 100 percent on biodiesel fuel. Economic and environmental benefits of the investment will include reduced carbon emissions, cleaner air and water, and an expanded market for Wisconsin soybean farmers whose soybeans are a key ingredient of biodiesel fuel.
Biodiesel is a renewable cleaner-burning diesel-fuel replacement made from a variety of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats. It can be used in all diesel engines in blends from B5, which is five percent biodiesel blended with 95 percent low-sulfur diesel, to as much as 100 percent for B100. The 20 Madison vehicles will be retrofitted with technology that starts their engines using standard diesel and automatically switches to B100 fuel when the engines reach a certain temperature.
By making use of excess soybean oil, biodiesel fuel creates additional value for farmers. According to financial services firm StoneX, biodiesel adds 13 percent of the cash value of soybeans — or $1.87 per bushel — giving soybean farmers a strong return on their investment. Visit www.wisoybean.org for more information.
USDA invests in grants, incentives
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently made more than $330 million available to help agricultural producers and organizations in the food-supply chain recover from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative launched in March and includes $169.9 million for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, the availability of $75 million for Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program grantees and about $80 million in payments to domestic users of upland and extra-long staple cotton. The funding will aid in developing new markets for U.S. agricultural products, expand the specialty crop food sector, and incent the purchase of fruits and vegetables by low-income consumers. USDA also informed dairy producers and processors about ongoing plans for the Dairy Donation Program as established in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.
Applications for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program must be submitted electronically through www.grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time June 11. Any grant application submitted after the due date will not be considered unless the applicant provides documentation of an extenuating circumstance that prevented their timely submission of the grant application.
Eligibility to receive a Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program grant is limited to organizations with a current active Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program nutrition incentive grant, Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program produce prescription grant, or Food Insecurity Nutrition Incentive grant that began prior to Dec. 27, 2020. An eligible organization may submit only one nutrition incentive grant application and one produce prescription application.
USDA will soon implement the Dairy Donation Program as established in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. The program will facilitate the timely donation of dairy products to nonprofit organizations that distribute food to persons in need and prevent and minimize food waste. Because the statute allows retroactive reimbursements of donations made before donation and distribution plans are approved, USDA provided advance notice of the minimum provisions to be included in the program to encourage the dairy industry to process and donate surplus milk supplies as it moves through the spring surplus milk production season. Visit www.usda.gov for more information.