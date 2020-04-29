Nematode-testing program returns
The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board is again sponsoring free nematode testing to help producers stay ahead of the most important nematode pest of soybean -- the soybean cyst nematode. Eggs of soybean cyst nematode persist in the soil between soybean crops, so a sample can be submitted any time that is convenient. The soil-test report indicates the number of eggs in the sample and is useful for selecting the right variety for the next soybean crop. It is important to keep the samples moist and at least room temperature cool. Collecting a sample that includes multiple cores ensures that there will be plenty of root pieces to assay. It is not necessary to include live plants in the sample. The soil-test report will indicate which pest nematodes are present and at what quantities and their damage potential to soybean and corn based on the numbers recovered. Contact freescntest@mailplus.wisc.edu or 608-262-1390 for more information.
COVID-19-related policy letters sent
The American Soybean Association recently joined several agricultural groups in signing onto three COVID-19-related policy letters sent to the Administration and state governors to ensure that critical agriculture workers are able to continue their jobs and that the food-supply chain keeps moving. Starting at the local and state levels, a request was made of leaders and officials to increase truck weights on all U.S. highways and federal interstate highways within their jurisdictions to a minimum of 88,000 pounds — while still respecting posted seasonal, special road, bridge and local limitations. Increased truck weights improve the food industry’s efficiency and capacity to deliver essential food, feed and key ingredients that sustain the food supply chain. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration was asked to expand and extend the hours-of-service relief granted to motor carriers and truck drivers, to include all food and agricultural critical infrastructure operations. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration granted, until June 30, 2020, a waiver from certain regulations applicable to interstate and intrastate commercial driver’s license and commercial learner’s permit holders and to other interstate drivers operating commercial motor vehicle. Regarding the “Phase III” stimulus package, the American Soybean Association and other groups asked the U.S. Small Business Administration to issue guidance clarifying that agricultural businesses are eligible to participate in the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program as modified by Congress in the CARES Act. Visit soygrowers.com for more information.
Alfalfa nation’s third-most-valuable field crop
Alfalfa is the nation’s third-most-valuable field crop, valued at more than $10.8 billion, according to recently released figures by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Alfalfa is best known for its value and importance as a high-protein feed source in dairy- and beef-production systems. Few are aware of alfalfa’s many benefits in protecting the soil, providing wildlife habitat and fixing biological nitrogen, so farmers require less fertilizer on subsequent crops.
Alfalfa farmers in 42 states produced dry hay valued at $9.1 billion in 2019. In 17 of those states, farmers also produced alfalfa haylage, valued at an additional $1.7 billion, bringing total crop value to $10.8 billion, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Visit www.nass.usda.gov for more information.
Sorghum-yield contest open
The National Sorghum Producers is accepting entries for the 2020 National Sorghum Producers Yield Contest. Yield contestants are split into east and west regions for each division. Contest divisions include irrigated, dryland no-till and dryland tillage, and one winner is selected for the food-grade division.
The goal of the yield contest is to increase grower yields, transfer knowledge between growers to enhance management and identify sorghum producers who excel in each state and throughout the country. In order to enroll, contestants must be paid members of National Sorghum Producers at the time of entry. More than one member of a family may enroll, but each member must have a separate membership.
Entry forms must be completed and submitted 10 days prior to harvest, and all forms must be emailed no later than Dec. 1, 2020. All entries will be reviewed, and divisions will be placed off of yield only. National and state winners will be recognized at the 2021 Commodity Classic to be held March 4-6 in San Antonio, Texas.
Visit www.sorghumgrowers.com/yield-contest or call 806-749-3478 for more information.
Report studying cover crops released
Iowa Learning Farms and Practical Farmers of Iowa recently published the final results of a 10-year field-scale study of the effects of winter-rye cover crops on corn and soybean yields. With consistent results across the full decade of recording and measurements, the final report notes no significant improvement or decline in cash-crop yields attributable to the use of cover crops.
The study included 39 site-years with corn crops and 31 site-years for soybean crops. All farms included in the study were using corn-soybean rotation. In corn, three site-years showed yield increases, and five saw reductions. With soybeans, 10 site-years had improvements, and two had yield reductions. Cooperating farmers indicated the reductions were primarily attributed to planter settings that were adjusted to account for additional biomass for subsequent plantings.
The project was funded by the State Soil Conservation Committee, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, and the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture.
Visit www.iowalearningfarms.org -- search for "practical farmers study" -- and practicalfarmers.org -- search for "winter rye effect on yield" for the full report. Visit www.iowalearningfarms.org for more information.
Soybean-industry report available
“The Economic Impact of the U.S. Soybeans & End Products on the U.S. Economy” is a recently released report examining the value of the American soybean industry. The National Oilseed Processors Association partnered with the United Soybean Board to develop the study. The 31-page study analyzes the soybean value chain’s impact to the U.S. economy based on data from crop years 2014-2015 to 2016-2017. According to the report the total economic impact on the U.S. economy from the soybean sector averaged $115.8 billion in that timeframe. The total wage impact of the sector averaged $11.6 billion.
Economic impacts highlighted in the study are quantified in terms of revenue, wages, jobs and number of people dependent on the sector — all focused on the production, distribution and use of soybeans, and soybean products, spanning across the value chain, from soybean farming and production to consumers and exports. Findings are presented, with educational intent, at the national and state levels, as well as by congressional district. The study also includes one-page summaries for 39 key states where the soybean industry primarily operates.
Visit www.unitedsoybean.org for more information or www.nopa.org to read the full report.