Crop Connection

Sorghum-quality report released
The U.S. Grains Council recently published its 2020-2021 Sorghum Quality Report. For the second year in a row, U.S. sorghum was, on average, graded greater than necessary requirements for U.S. No. 1.
Protein content in sorghum had increased by eight percent year over year, with readings coming in at 11.2 percent, almost a full percentage point more than this past year’s content.
The report, funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service Agricultural Trade Promotion program, provides international customers and other interested parties accurate unbiased information about the 2020 U.S. sorghum crop.
To generate the report’s findings, a total of 108 samples were collected from 13 participating elevators located in Texas, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota between Sept. 30, 2020, and Feb. 23, 2021, and were analyzed by the Amarillo Grain Exchange and the Cereal Quality Lab at Texas A&M University. Scientists there calculated averages and standard deviations for each quality factor tested and reported results for the U.S. aggregate.
The report is the second in a row completed since the 2016-2017 sorghum crop. The council plans to roll out the information through webinar distribution around the world to all sorghum consumers, and it will be a part of the Chinese corn export cargo report rollout in the near future. Visit www.grains.org for more information.
Anhydrous safety should be priority
Many farmers and applicators will soon be applying anhydrous ammonia ahead of the planting season. Even with a rush against time and the weather, safety should never be compromised. Recent accidents involving anhydrous ammonia have proven how dangerous and deadly the chemical can be when not handled properly.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture recommends several tips to farmers and applicators, so they can safely apply anhydrous ammonia.
- Always wear appropriate goggles and gloves. Never wear contact lenses.
- Be sure to have a clean adequate emergency water supply of at least 5 gallons.
- Exercise caution when making connections and disconnections as if lines contain anhydrous ammonia.
- Stand upwind when connecting, disconnecting, bleeding lines or transferring anhydrous ammonia. Also close, bleed, disconnect, and secure valves and transfer lines when taking breaks or disconnecting lines, and be sure to handle hose end valves by the valve body.
- Position equipment away and downwind from homes, people and livestock.
Safety is also key to those maintaining anhydrous ammonia equipment. Never assume anhydrous ammonia lines are empty, always wear proper protective equipment, and have access to safety water.
When towing a nurse tank down the road, drive sensibly. Do not go any faster than 30 miles per hour, display a slow-moving vehicle emblem visible from the rear, and be sure the tank is secured to the tractor or truck with two separate independent chains that supplement the hitch pin or clip. Visit www.mda.state.mn.us/nh3 for more information.