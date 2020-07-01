Enter for soybean-conservation award
All U.S. soybean farmers are eligible to enter to win a Conservation Legacy Award. The awards recognize farm-management practices of U.S. soybean farmers that are both environmentally friendly and profitable. Entries are judged on soil management, water management, input management, conservation, environmental management and sustainability.
The selection process for the awards is divided into four regions -- the Midwest, the Upper Midwest, the Northeast and the South. One farmer from each of the regions will be recognized at the 2021 Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas, and one of the farmers will be named the National Conservation Legacy Award recipient.
Award winners receive an expense-paid trip for two to Commodity Classic, a feature story and video on the winner’s farm and conservation practices, and a potential opportunity to apply for a conservation grant to make further improvements to an operation.
Deadline is Sept. 1. The Conservation Legacy Awards are sponsored by the American Soybean Association, BASF, Bayer, the United Soybean Board/soybean checkoff and Valent U.S.A. Visit www.SoyGrowers.com for more information.
Association creates contest
The National Corn Growers Association recently created a new contest focusing on the benefits of using corn in the feed ration. The contest started June 15 and ends November 2. To enter the contest, follow the National Corn Growers Association -- @corngrowers -- on Instagram, tag the National Corn Growers Association in the post, and use the hashtag #MyCornFedBarn. Participants can enter a photo or video, explaining why they use corn in their feed ration.
The first-place winner will win $300, second place will receive $200, and third place will receive $100. Winners will be announced by November 16. Visit www.ncga.com/f2f for more information.
Lab gives fruit-pest update
Caseload at the University of Wisconsin-Insect Diagnostic Lab has been great during the past two weeks. The lab provided a summary of fruit-crop pests submitted to the UW-Insect Diagnostic Lab in those past two weeks.
Reports of eastern tent caterpillars from across the state continue to come into the diagnostic lab, but those caterpillars should be nearly done for the year because they’ll be pupating soon. Field observations suggest that populations have been less than usual in some parts of southern Wisconsin.
The lab has received nearly one dozen reports of gypsy moth caterpillars from across the state during the past two weeks. The species can feed on a wide range of trees, including fruit trees. Landscape trees, such as oaks, are often a preferred host.
The first reports of rose chafers recently arrived. The native scarab beetles can be localized and are found in parts of the state with sandy soil. Rose chafers can feed on a wide range of fruit crops, including pome fruits, stone fruits and grapes. The beetles tend to nibble around tougher veins in foliage, resulting in “skeletonization” damage. Growers with a history of the insects should be on alert for the next month while the insects are active.
A few reports of grape plume moth recently came into the UW-Insect Diagnostic Lab from southern Wisconsin.
A common currant insect active in the spring is the “imported currantworm,” or nematus ribesii, a non-native sawfly species. Recently the diagnostic lab has seen several cases of the “green currantworm,” or pristiphora appendiculata, causing damage to currants in the state. A case of the currant spanworm, or macaria ribearia, which is a conspicuously colored black, white and yellow inchworm, recently came in from southern Wisconsin. All three insects have the potential to cause defoliation of currants and gooseberries.
Oviposition scars have been recently reported from both pome and stone fruits across the state.
Slugs have been reported on strawberries in southern Wisconsin. Rainy conditions can favor slug populations. Visit fruit.wisc.edu for more information.