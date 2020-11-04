Researchers discover plant fungal protection
Scientists from the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg and the University of the State of Paraná in Brazil recently discovered that widespread fungal disease in plants can be controlled with a commercially available chemical that has been primarily used in medicine until now. In a comprehensive experiment, the team uncovered a new metabolic pathway that can be disrupted by acetohydroxamic acid, a substance used to treat harmful bacteria in the human stomach, which also inhibits urea breakdown.
The fungus Colletotrichum graminicola is prevalent around the world. It causes anthracnose in maize, a disease that causes the plant's leaves to turn yellow at first and then ultimately succumb to toxins. Plant pathologist Holger Deising's team found a way to impede that transitional phase, which the fungus relies on. The team administered acetohydroxamic acid onto the plants. Deising said the acid prevents the harmful fungi from penetrating into the plants and from becoming infectious.
The team also tested whether the findings from C. graminicola and maize could be transferred to other plants and fungi and found the acid to be effective against numerous other pathogens, which cause, for example, powdery mildew in cereal crops, late blight in potatoes, as well as corn and bean rust. Visit www.isaaa.org for more information.
Director named for university program
Damon Smith was recently named the faculty director of the Nutrient and Pest Management Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Smith is an associate professor and field-crop pathology UW-Extension specialist in the Department of Plant Pathology.
Through his Extension role at the university Smith has collaborated closely with the Nutrient and Pest Management Program throughout the years to develop three smartphone applications to assist farmers in forecasting plant disease occurrence based on GPS-referenced weather data. The tools leverage cloud-based weather data for specific sites along with proven statistical models to predict plant disease. His Sporecaster app, which models white mold on soybean, has been downloaded more than 6,000 times and was recognized for excellence in community education materials by the Agronomy Society of America.
In the role of director Smith will lead a team of nine staff including a program manager, five regional specialists, one researcher and two support staff. He will also work with the advisory body called the Integrated Crop and Pest Management Technical Advisory Committee, which includes representatives from state and federal agencies, along with private farmers.
Smith assumed the role Oct. 1. Visit cals.wisc.edu for more information.
Invasive species discovered
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recently found porcelain berry at a property in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. The department is asking property owners in Sturgeon Bay and across the state to check for porcelain berry. The discovery of the aggressive invasive woody vine and quick action by local invasive-species experts has contained the recent infestation of porcelain berry.
Porcelain berry, an ornamental plant from east Asia that looks similar to native and cultivated grapevine in summer and fall, poses a significant threat to trees and other plants in yards, parks and forests in Wisconsin. The plant is listed as a prohibited species under state law NR 40 and is illegal to buy, possess, transport, transfer or introduce in Wisconsin.
The population was originally identified by a member of the Door County Invasive Species Team walking in a Sturgeon Bay neighborhood. The population of porcelain berry was legally purchased from a nursery and planted before 2009 when Wisconsin’s invasive species law became effective, and porcelain berry was listed as a prohibited species. Email Invasive.Species@Wisconsin.gov for more information.