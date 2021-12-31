Crop Connection

Farm-to-table task force created
During a recent 2021 Iowa legislative session, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach were directed to establish and co-chair the Farm to Table task force to identify strategies that will improve the farm-to-table supply chain, making it easier for farmers to access markets and sell their products.
The task force is charged with understanding and recommending how institutional purchasers, including schools, may procure food derived from local or regional producers and processors, including meat, dairy, eggs, fruits and vegetables, nuts and honey. Additionally the task force will review existing practices and recommend ways to improve direct-to-consumer transactions, donation efforts and nutrition programs.
There are 14 task-force members.
• Secretary Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture
• John Lawrence, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
• Jan Libbey, One Step at a Time Gardens
• Bob Howard, Country View Dairy
• Corinne Rowe, Rowe’s Red Cows
• Penny Brown Huber, Prairie Rivers of Iowa
• Darrell Goering, Milo Locker
• Steve Winders, Loffredo Fresh Produce
• Jason Grimm, Iowa Valley RC&D; Grimm Family Farm
• Kelly Foss, Des Moines Farmers Market
• David Smigo, Cornell College Dining; Bon Appetit
• Ellen Walsh-Rosmann, Harlan CSD Food Service; Farm Table Delivery
• Matt Unger, Des Moines Area Religious Council
• Aaron Lehman, Iowa Farmers Union
The task force was to prepare a report and submit its findings to the Iowa Legislature by Dec. 10. Email colin.tadlock@iowaagriculture.gov or court7@iastate.edu for more information.