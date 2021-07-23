Crop Connection

Entries open for corn-yield contest
Entries are now being accepted for the annual Wisconsin Corn Yield Contest. To be eligible, entrants must be a Wisconsin Corn Growers Association member in good standing, and the contest entry must be from a field of corn 10 or more acres in size of one variety. The contest area may be any shape, but the contest plot must be a total of 1.25 or more harvested acres.
To enter this year’s contest, visit www.wicorn.org/growers/corn-yield-contest to download the Harvest Report form. Those entered in the National Corn Growers Yield Contest can simply forward their Harvest Confirmation Report to the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association.
Winners will be selected from four geographical divisions – the Northern and Southern divisions plus two county-specific divisions. The county-specific divisions are based on active county corn grower associations and include Columbia and Rock counties. In total there are four eligible divisions that will award cash prizes to the first-, second- and third-place winners. The winning entry will have the highest corn yield based on bushels per acre. In the event of a tie, both entrants will be recognized as co-winners.
A supervisor is still required to oversee all computations and field measurements during harvest, weighing and moisture testing. The supervisor will require the entrant to run their combine and any transfer augers to be certain they are empty prior to harvesting the contest area. Additionally all wagons or trucks will be checked to ensure they are empty.
Active county organizations will only be able to have winners announced if they have had at least two meetings during the calendar year.
The entrant is responsible for mailing the information and must be postmarked, emailed or faxed by Dec. 17, 2021, to be eligible for the contest. No late entries will be accepted. There is no entry fee for the contest. Completed forms may be emailed to nicole@wicorn.org, faxed to 262-372-3289 or mailed to Wisconsin Corn Growers Association at N77W24707 Century Court, Lisbon, Wisconsin 53089. Visit www.wicorn.org for more information.
Nominate soybean leaders, volunteers
Nominations are being accepted for awards from the American Soybean Association. There are three recognition awards categories – the Outstanding State Volunteer Award, the American Soybean Association Distinguished Leadership Award and the American Soybean Association Pinnacle Award. The nomination period is open through Oct. 25. Online nominations only; nominations by telephone or email will not be accepted. A judging committee will be assigned to make the final selections. Recipients will receive their awards at the awards banquet March 11, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at Commodity Classic. Visit www.SoyGrowers.com for more information.