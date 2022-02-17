Crop Connection

USDA to conduct study
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is now conducting the 2021 Farm Producer Study to improve knowledge and understanding of agricultural producers and help the USDA improve services to them. A brief questionnaire was mailed to about 75,000 U.S. agricultural producers across the country. Taking no more than 10 minutes to complete, the questionnaire asked participants for demographic and basic farm information.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service conducts studies to determine what questions to incorporate in future censuses and surveys. The study includes questions about race, ethnicity, gender and disability status. Study results will be posted on the National Agricultural Statistics Service website as a research report in the Education and Outreach section next year. No official estimates will be published from the study. Visit www.nass.usda.gov for more information.
Checkoff program revises strategic efforts
The United Sorghum Checkoff Program recently announced a strategic reorganization of its marketing team. Under the new structure, the Sorghum Checkoff will focus on developing and advancing sorghum as the resource-conserving ingredient and efforts to reveal the potential and versatility of sorghum through increased shared value.
The new marketing team includes longtime Sorghum Checkoff team members who now hold expanded roles from their previous regional marketing positions.
• Shelee Padgett, Director of Emerging Markets & Grower Leader Development
• Brent Crafton, Director of Feed Ingredient Utilization
• Zach Simon, Director of Ingredient Utilization and Pet Food
Visit www.sorghumcheckoff.com for more information.
Variety tool, publications available
North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station and North Dakota State University-Extension researchers test varieties of the major cereal and broadleaf crops for yield and quality characteristics on an annual basis. This past year’s variety selection guides summarize the results of the variety trials conducted in 2021, which are now available. Visit bit.ly/NDSUVarietyGuides for summary guides for all major crops. The PDFs can be downloaded and printed. On the same page, variety trial results for major and minor crops can be found by test location.
The variety tool is part of the newly organized North Dakota State University Ag Hub. Farmers can select a crop and a specific trial location, and a sortable table will show the varieties, characteristics measured in the field, yield and quality traits observed. Each column can be sorted, so farmers can find the information needed quickly. Visit www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub for more information.
New project supports maple syrup industry
A new three-year $470,387 U.S. Department of Agriculture Acer Access and Development grant will allow the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and partners to expand maple sugaring outreach and education efforts in the state. The project is geared toward private woodland owners, farmers, tribal communities and other groups that have been overlooked by previous outreach efforts but are well-positioned to take advantage of the economic, culinary and cultural benefits of sugaring.
Project Manager Jeremy Solin is a natural resources professional, small business owner and fifth-generation syrup producer who understands the potential value of the industry to the state. Under Solin’s guidance, a diverse group of project collaborators and advisory board members with backgrounds in agriculture, forestry, community development, communications, program evaluation and tribal relations will develop and deliver tailored programming to meet the needs of producers and help them overcome any barriers to starting in the industry. A producer needs assessment will commence in early 2022 with outreach efforts beginning later in the year. Training dates and engagement opportunity announcements will follow. Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/news/2021/12/02/supporting-wi-maple-syrup-industry/ for more information.