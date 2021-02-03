Crop Connection

Hemp crop insurance expanded
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently stated it's expanding the pilot Multi-Peril Crop Insurance plan for hemp. The expansion, as well as other improvements to the plan, will begin in the 2021 crop year.
Select counties of four new states will be included -- Arizona, Arkansas, Nevada and Texas.
Thirteen new counties in states with existing coverage will be included.
- Conejos, La Plata, Moffat, Routt and San Miguel counties in Colorado
- Kenton and Whitley counties in Kentucky
- Houghton County, Michigan
- Granite County, Montana
- San Miguel and Valencia counties in New Mexico
- Scott County, Tennessee
- Alleghany County, Virginia
It will also allow broker contracts for hemp grain, adjust the program reporting and billing dates, change premium billing dates for all states to Aug. 15 as well as more. Visit www.farmers.gov/hemp for more information.
New crop-scouting web book available
A new web book, “Crop Scouting Basics For Corn And Soybean,” was recently released by the Crop Protection Network and is available for farmers, students and the agriculture industry to learn more about scouting and integrated pest management. The book was written and reviewed by university-Extension pest-management specialists from across the country, making it useful anywhere corn and soybean are grown.
The web book is a way to learn the basics of scouting corn and soybean, starting with becoming familiar with crop-growth stages and how to look through a field for pests. Scouting activities such as stand counts and yield estimation are covered as well as essential subject matter dealing with weed science, plant pathology and entomology. The book assembles information from a variety of crop-related disciplines and emphasizing recordkeeping and field scouting. Visit cropprotectionnetwork.org/series/field-crop-scouting for more information.
Film features wheat-export reliability
The U.S. Wheat Associates recently created a new film titled “Wholesome: The Journey of U.S. Wheat” that shows how the people in the export supply system maintain the wholesome reliable character of U.S. wheat. The film premiered Jan. 12 on the U.S. Wheat Associates Facebook page.
The 25-minute film was produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service and the Federal Grain Inspection Service, state wheat commissions, local elevators and export elevators. It will be available to 13 overseas U.S. Wheat Associates offices for use at seminars, courses and trade events and to serve as the foundation of new messages informing world wheat buyers and users about U.S. wheat export quality throughout 2021. Visit vimeo.com/uswheatassociates or www.uswheat.org for more information.
USDA allocates funds for pest control
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is now allocating more than $70 million to support 383 projects under the Plant Protection Act’s Section 7721 program to strengthen the nation’s infrastructure for pest detection and surveillance, identification, threat mitigation, to safeguard the nursery production system and to respond to plant pest emergencies. Universities, states, federal agencies, nongovernmental organizations, nonprofits and Tribal organizations will carry out selected projects in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico.
The fiscal year 2021 project list includes 29 projects funded through the National Clean Plant Network. The National Clean Plant Network helps the country maintain the infrastructure necessary to ensure that pathogen-free, disease-free and pest-free certified planting materials for fruit trees, grapes, berries, citrus, hops, sweet potatoes and roses are available to U.S. specialty-crop producers.
As the United States and the world recognize the International Year of Plant Health through June 2021, the funding highlights USDA’s continued commitment to safeguarding agricultural resources for current and future generations. Visit www.aphis.usda.gov/ppa-projects for more information.