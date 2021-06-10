Crop Connection

Sustainable-ag grant awarded
James Stute with Stute Farms near East Troy, Wisconsin, recently earned a $39,680 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program for the project, "Can 'Planting Green' Suppress Troublesome Glyphosate Tolerant/ Resistant Weeds in No-Till Soybean?"
This grant was awarded as part of the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program’s Partnership Grant Program. For the 2021 Partnership Grant Program, the program awarded more than $638,000 to 16 projects, including Stute's. The Partnership Grant Program is intended to foster cooperation between agriculture professionals and small groups of farmers and ranchers to catalyze on-farm research, demonstration and education activities related to sustainable agriculture. Visit www.northcentralsare.org/Grants for more information.
2020 custom-rate guide available
The 2020 Custom Rate Guide is now available for farmers and custom operators. The 2020 version includes more custom operations and equipment rentals than previous versions. The survey was conducted in the fall of 2020 by a team from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension specialists, and the UW-Renk Agribusiness Institute. The 2020 Custom Rate guide is available online at go.wisc.edu/13q79h or contact a county UW-Extension office for a hard copy.
Wisconsin individuals earn grants
Fifteen Wisconsin individuals recently earned grants from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program’s Farmer Rancher Grant Program.
- Allysse Sorensen at The Munch Bunch in Saint Croix Falls earned a $8,910 grant for the project "Testing Virtual Fence Technology in an Upper Midwestern Goat Grazing Operation."
- Christopher McGuire at Two Onion Farm in Belmont earned a $9,000 grant for the project "Organic Control of Anthracnose Leaf Spot in Gooseberry."
- Frank Kutka at Z Mojego Ogrodu in Brussels earned a $27,000 grant for the project "Developing Affordable Seed Corn for On-Farm Production and Sales."
- Gabe Olson-Jensen in River Falls earned a $8,945 grant for the project "Implementing Organic practices in Modern Apple Growing."
- Heather Gayton at ZanBria Artisan Farms near Friendship earned a $9,000 grant for the project "Water and Soil Quality Composting Design Research Initiative."
- James Stute at Stute Farms near East Troy has earned a $8,982 grant for the project "Can T-banding Gypsum at Planting Prevent Soil Crusting and Improve Emergence in No-till Corn and Soybean?."
- Lea Zeise at the United South and Eastern Tribes in Madison earned a $17,884 grant for the project "Indigenous (Heirloom) Corn with Reduced Tillage and Cover Cropping Systems."
- Lisa Kivirist at Inn Serendipity Farm and B&B in Browntown earned a $16,859 grant for the project "Resources and Recipes to Support Farmers to Diversify Income through Value-Added Bakery Product Sales."
- Marcus Grignon at the Indigenous Think Tank in Keshena earned a $9,000 grant for the project "Integrated Pest Management Research on Great Lakes Hemp Production."
- Michael Gutschenritter at Three Brothers Farm near Oconomowoc earned a $24,498 grant for the project "Design and Build a Sliding Electric Fence System for Pastured Poultry."
- Scott Johnson at the Low Technology Institute in Evansville earned a $13,747 grant for the project "Hot Box Compost: Modular Composting System that Heats, Waters, and Fertilizes Grow Bed for Off-Season Production."
- Shelly Rothman at Good Trouble Grove in Green Lake earned a $8,415 grant for the project "Assessing the Potential of Aqweed Harvest as a Locally-produced Poultry Feed."
- Tom Crofton at Skyview Farm near Richland Center earned a $3,388 grant for the project "Clipper/Drag/Crimper."
- Valerie Dantoin at Full Circle Farm near Seymour earned a $25,800 grant for the project "Supporting New Farmers Through Mentoring and Membership in a Cooperative."
- William VerVoort at the Oneida Nation in Oneida earned a $8,718 grant for the project "The Oneida Composting Project."
The grants were awarded as part of the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program’s Farmer Rancher Grant Program, which is a competitive grants program for farmers and ranchers who want to explore sustainable solutions to problems through on-farm research, demonstration and education projects. Visit northcentral.sare.org for more information.