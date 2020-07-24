USDA adds commodities to assistance program
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue recently announced an initial list of additional commodities that have been added to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also made other adjustments to the program based on comments received from agricultural producers and organizations, and review of market data. Producers are able to submit applications that include those commodities as of July 13. USDA’s Farm Service Agency is accepting applications through Aug. 28.
Many commodities were added to the list -- alfalfa sprouts, anise, arugula, basil, bean sprouts, beets, blackberries, Brussels sprouts, celeriac or celery root, chives, cilantro, coconuts, collard greens, dandelion greens, greens -- others not listed separately -- guava, kale greens, lettuce – including Boston, green leaf, Lolla Rossa, oak leaf green, oak leaf red and red leaf – marjoram, mint, mustard, okra, oregano, parsnips, passion fruit, green peas, pineapple, pistachios, radicchio, rosemary, sage, savory, sorrel, fresh sugarcane, Swiss chard, thyme and turnip-top greens.
There were other changes to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program as well.
- Funding was expanded for seven currently eligible commodities – apples, blueberries, garlic, potatoes, raspberries, tangerines and taro. USDA found those commodities had a 5 percent or greater price decline between mid-January and mid-April as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally the commodities were only eligible for marketing adjustments.
- It was determined that peaches and rhubarb no longer qualify for payment under the CARES Act sales-loss category.
- It corrected payment rates for apples, artichokes, asparagus, blueberries, cantaloupes, cucumbers, garlic, kiwifruit, mushrooms, papaya, peaches, potatoes, raspberries, rhubarb, tangerines and taro.
Visit www.farmers.gov/cfap for more information.