Entomologist provides pest update
According to Krista Hamilton, entomologist for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, various corn pests were observed in the week of July 23 in Wisconsin.
For Western bean cutworm, the annual moth flight is 25 percent to 50 percent complete across southern and central Wisconsin. Emergence is just beginning near Wausau and areas to the north, where 25 percent of the population should have emerged by July 30. Counts in pheromone traps increased in the past week with the capture of 972 moths. The cumulative state count to date is 1,089 moths in 58 pheromone traps, which is significantly greater than 314 moths in 57 pheromone traps at the same time this past year. The greatest count for the July 16 to 22 monitoring period was 65 moths in the trap near Caledonia in Columbia County.
For European corn borer, summer moths continue to appear in black light traps, signaling that eggs are being deposited on corn and other hosts. The traps near Beaver Dam, Hancock, Janesville, Ripon, Pardeeville and Wausau registered lesser counts of two to 20 moths in the past week. Peak summer moth activity will occur across southern and most of central Wisconsin by August 6. Sweet corn and non-Bt field corn should be inspected for egg masses and larvae before 2,100 degree days are surpassed and the treatment window for second generation corn borers closes.
For Japanese beetle, low to moderate infestations of one to 40 beetles per 100 plants have been observed since early July in Wisconsin corn. The greatest threat to fields at this time of year is when large numbers of beetles converge on the silks, potentially impairing pollination. Control is warranted if populations exceed three beetles per ear when pollination is occurring.
For corn earworm, moth counts increased at most sites with the pheromone traps near Arlington, Beaver Dam, Bristol, Cottage Grove, Madison, Marshfield, Mayville, Pardeeville, Ripon, Sun Prairie and Watertown registering captures of one to 133 migrants per trap, for a weekly total of 211 moths. The greater count of 133 moths was reported from Arlington, while two monitoring locations captured no moths during the week. Protective treatment of sweet corn fields with green silks is recommended once pheromone traps begin registering five to 10 moths per night for three consecutive nights.
For true armyworm, damaging second-generation armyworm infestations have not been found by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection as of July 22, but locally heavy populations may sporadically develop in corn, barley and wheat at this time of year. Crop scouts and growers should remain alert for potential problems during the next two to three weeks. Armyworm outbreaks occur in an irregular geographical pattern and are difficult to accurately predict, making early detection imperative. Visit datcpservices.wisconsin.gov for more information.
Apply for row-crop challenge
Applications are now open for the Second Row Crop Challenge hosted by AgLaunch and Farm Journal to select leading startup companies addressing the biggest problems in production agriculture. This year’s row-crop challenge will focus on technologies that accelerate the adoption of sustainable production practices toward the farm-of-the-future, specifically outlined in the Cotton Trust Protocol.
As many as 10 companies will be selected to participate in a virtual sprint week held Nov. 16 to 20. Teams will present their refined pitches to a panel of farmers and aligned investors at the end of the sprint week. Winners earn the opportunity to participate in the AgLaunch365 accelerator, a program designed to calibrate the needs of farmers with emerging technology.
Once accepted into AgLaunch365, participants will receive $200,000 worth of programming and services from AgLaunch and its partners including possible cash investment from Innova Ag Innovation Fund and AgVentures Alliance, access to media and data support through Farm Journal, and services provided through the acceleration process.
Learn more about the Row Crop Challenge and AgLaunch365 accelerator during the informational webinar beginning at noon Aug.12. Deadline for applications is Aug, 30. Visit aglaunch.com for more information.
Podcast to help growers diversify
Faced with an ongoing stretch of depressed commodity prices, growers are looking for cropping options. To meet the need, the University of Wisconsin-Extension recently released a podcast to provide growers with research-based information on new and alternative crops. Each episode of “The Cutting Edge: A Podcast in Search of New Crops for Wisconsin” focuses on a single crop by interviewing researchers, growers, and movers and shakers behind each crop.
The first four episodes are available for listening and feature hazelnuts, hops, industrial hemp and Kernza. New episodes will be posted about every two weeks with episodes on aronia, malting barley and native prairie seed currently in the works. Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/cutting-edge/ for more information.