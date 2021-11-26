Crop Connection

 Skip to main content
Millions invested for farm diversity

A $10 million project seeks to make Midwestern agriculture more resilient by diversifying farms, marketing and the agricultural landscape.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture selected the project, titled “#DiverseCornBelt: Resilient Intensification through Diversity in Midwestern Agriculture,” which has a multidisciplinary team that spans the life, physical and social sciences.

#DiverseCornBelt’s Extension program will support farmers and local markets as they transition to a more diverse environment. The project will engage the future workforce through educational modules and immersive learning experiences. The USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture Project No. 2021-68012-35896 funded this work. Email lprokopy@purdue.edu if interested in participating in the project through surveys, interviews and stakeholder listening sessions.

