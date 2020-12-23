Crop Connection

Agency looking for public comment
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is inviting public comment on a petition from Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc. seeking deregulation of a corn variety developed using genetic engineering for resistance to corn rootworm and tolerance to glufosinate herbicides. The petition will be available for public review and comment for 60 days.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is interested in receiving comments regarding potential environmental and interrelated economic impacts to assist in the assessment of the petition as it relates to the National Environmental Policy Act. The public comments received, along with the best available scientific documents, will assist the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service in determining the appropriate environmental documents to prepare in accordance with the petition process to make a fully informed decision on the regulatory status of the corn variety developed using genetic engineering.
Members of the public will be able to submit comments through Jan. 4. Visit www.regulations.gov/#!docketDetail;D=APHIS-2020-0098 for more information.
Applications accepted for board roles
The National Corn Growers Association’s nominating committee is now accepting applications from interested members for the 2022 Corn Board. Through the Corn Board members can become an integral part of the organization’s leadership. Review the application for complete information on requirements, responsibilities and deadlines.
The National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Board represents the organization on all matters while directing both policy and supervising day-to-day operations. Board members serve the organization in a variety of ways. They represent the federation of state organizations, supervise the affairs and activities of the association in partnership with the chief executive officer and implement policy established by the Corn Congress. Members also act as spokespeople for the association and enhance the organization’s public standing on all organizational and policy issues.
Applications are due by Jan. 22. Nominated candidates will be introduced at the 2021 Corn Congress meeting. Corn Board members will be elected at the July 2021 Corn Congress in Washington, D.C., and the new terms begin Oct. 1. Visit ncga.com or call 636-733-9004 for more information.
Foundation announces national winners
The National Wheat Foundation recently released the national winners for the 2020 National Wheat Yield Contest. The contest recognizes winners in two primary competition categories -- winter wheat and spring wheat, and two subcategories -- dryland and irrigated.
There were four Bin Buster winners.
- Bruce Ruddenklau of Amity, Oregon, won with an OSU Rosalyn variety in the winter wheat-dryland category. He had a final yield of 191.17 bushels per acre.
- Derek Friehe of Moses Lake, Washington, won with a Limagrain Jet variety in the winter wheat-irrigated category. He had a final yield of 206.70 bushels per acre.
- Trevor Stout of Genesee, Idaho, won with a WestBred WB9303 variety in the spring wheat-dryland category. He had a final yield of 139.22 bushels per acre.
- Terry Wilcox of Rexburg, Idaho, won with a WestBred WB9668 variety in the spring wheat-irrigated category. He had a final yield of 172.60 bushels per acre.
There were two spring wheat winners in the high-yield irrigated category.
- Dallin Wilcox of Madison, Idaho, won first high-yield place with a WestBred WB9707 variety. He had a final yield of 167.02 bushels per acre.
- James Getzinger of Grant, Washington, won second high-yield place with a WestBred WB9662 variety. He had a final yield of 164.34 bushels per acre.
There were three spring wheat winners in the high-yield dryland category.
- Randy Duncan of Benewah, Washington, won first high-yield place with a WestBred WB6121 variety. He had a final yield of 125.79 bushels per acre.
- Tom Duyck of Washington, Oregon, won second high-yield place with a WaState Diva variety. He had a final yield of 123.60 bushels per acre.
- Rick Albrecht of Griggs, North Dakota, won third high-yield place with a WestBred WB9590 variety. He had a final yield of 120.65 bushels per acre.
There were two winter wheat winners in the high-yield irrigated category.
- Joel Zwainz of Lincoln, Washington, won first high-yield place with a Limagrain Shine variety. He had a final yield of 197.15 bushels per acre.
- Rylee Reynolds of Twin Falls, Idaho, won second high-yield place with a AgriPro SY Ovation variety. He had a final yield of 196.85 bushels per acre.
There were five winter wheat winners in the high-yield dryland category.
- John Dixon of Garfield, Washington, won first high-yield place with a McGregor Seed M-Press variety. He had a final yield of 189.97 bushels per acre.
- Doug Stout of Latah, Idaho, won second high-yield place with a WestBred Keldin variety. He had a final yield of 179.91 bushels per acre.
- Nick Suwyn of Barry, Michigan, won third high-yield place with an AgriPro SY576 variety. He had a final yield of 170.24 bushels per acre.
- Darren Grumbine of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, won fourth high-yield place with a Pioneer 25R77 variety. He had a final yield of 152.86 bushels per acre.
- Dale Wehmeyer of St. Clair, Illinois, won fifth high-yield place with an AgriMAXX AM513 variety. He had a final yield of 119.4 bushels per acre.
Winners are selected by the percentage increase their yield exceeds the most recent five-year Olympic county average as determined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Visit yieldcontest.wheatfoundation.org for more information.
Annual alfalfa publication released
The National Alfalfa & Forage Alliance recently released the 2021 edition of “Alfalfa Variety Ratings -- Winter Survival, Fall Dormancy & Pest Resistant Ratings for Alfalfa Varieties.” The publication is a tool for hay and dairy farmers, Extension specialists, agri-business personnel or anyone involved in the production of alfalfa. It lists alfalfa varieties and their corresponding ratings for fall dormancy, winter survival, bacterial wilt, aphanomyces, leafhopper and a host of other pests. The publication also includes other ratings such as grazing tolerance and standability. All varieties listed in the Alfalfa Variety Ratings publication can be purchased in the United States for the 2021 production year. Visit www.alfalfa.org/varietyratings.php for more information.
World record broken for largest grain bin
Sukup Manufacturing Co. recently designed and manufactured the world’s largest free-span grain bin, with a diameter of 165 feet. The previous record-holding bin has a diameter of 156 feet, which Sukup also manufactured and designed.
Ground was broken for the new bin in September at Golden Grain Energy, an ethanol-production plant in Mason City, Iowa. The bin will hold 2.2 million bushels and will include 30 rings with a peak height of 155 feet and seven inches. Construction is expected to be complete in May or June of 2021. Visit www.sukup.com for more information.