Crop Connection

Proposed changes to policy published
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced publication of a proposed rule in the Federal Register to amend the Apple Crop Provisions. The proposed changes are based on stakeholder feedback and recommended changes from a contracted study on the apple crop insurance program. Following feedback from the proposed rule, the USDA’s Risk Management Agency will publish a final rule that is expected to be effective for the 2023 crop year.
The Risk Management Agency is proposing to make various changes to the apple crop insurance program.
• Enable producers to elect different coverage levels and percent of price elections by type, which allows producers to manage individual coverage and price risk more effectively.
• Allow producer premiums to be reduced in response to orchard management practices, such as removing or grafting trees, which typically occur after the acreage reporting date and decrease an orchard’s productivity.
• Allow producers to insure at a greater price for apples sold predominantly to direct markets or premium processing markets.
• Exclude apples sold for the slicer market from being considered “fresh apple production.”
• Introduce a fresh fruit factor to account for the reduced market value of production insured under the Quality Option sold for a grade other than U.S. Fancy.
The Risk Management Agency is soliciting comments on the proposed changes. The comment period will close Feb. 14. Visit rma.usda.gov for more information.
Grassland-conservation registration doubled
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has recently accepted offers for more than 2.5 million acres from agricultural producers and private landowners for enrollment through this year’s Grassland Conservation Reserve Program Signup. That is double this past year’s enrollment and brings the total acres enrolled across all Conservation Reserve Program signups in 2021 to more than 5.3 million acres, surpassing USDA’s four-million-acre goal.
Wisconsin producers enrolled 703 acres through this year’s Grassland Conservation Reserve Program signup. Through the program, producers and landowners can conserve grasslands, rangelands and pastures, while retaining the right to conduct common grazing practices, such as haying, mowing or harvesting seed from the enrolled land, pursuant to approved conservation plans designed to promote thoughtful use while creating and maintaining vital habitat. Visit fsa.usda.gov/crp for more information.
Grants awarded for catastrophic storms
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recently announced the recipients of the Urban Forestry Catastrophic Storm Grants to assist with damage sustained during the July 28, 2021, extreme storm events throughout the state.
Five communities will divide $104,920 in fiscal year 2022 state grant dollars.
• Marathon County
• City of Omro
• City of Ripon
• City of Tomahawk
• City of Watertown
Catastrophic storm grants typically range from $4,000 to $50,000. Due to the large number of applications this year, applicants could receive a maximum of $22,965. Each applicant received at least partial funding. The grants do not require a dollar-for-dollar match.
The program funds tree repair, removal or replacement within urban areas following a catastrophic storm event for which the governor has declared a State of Emergency under s. 323.10, Wis. Stats. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/urbanforests/grants/catastrophic for more information.
Checkoff elects board, chairman
The United Sorghum Checkoff Program recently gained seven new directors and board members.
• Charles Ray Huddleston of Celina, Texas, was elected chairman.
• Adam Schindler of Reliance, South Dakota, was elected vice-chairman.
• Jeffry Zortman of Fowler, Kansas, was elected treasurer.
• Kendall Hodgson of Little River, Kansas, was elected secretary.
• Macey Mueller of Halstead, Kansas, was appointed as a Kansas member.
• Kimberly Baldwin of McPherson, Kansas, was appointed as a Kansas member.
• Kevin Pshigoda of Perryton, Texas, was appointed as a Texas member.
All appointees will serve three-year terms starting December 2021 and ending December 2024. Visit www.sorghumcheckoff.com for more information.