The structure of an enzyme that helps control oxygen in crops has been identified by scientists at the University of Oxford and the University of Sydney. The finding could help improve crop resistance to flooding in the future.
Staple crops such as rice, wheat and barley can survive temporary periods of flooding by activating energy pathways that don’t rely on air in response to reduced oxygen conditions in water. Their responses are controlled by oxygen-sensing enzymes called plant cysteine oxidases, which use oxygen to regulate stability of proteins that control gene activity.
The new research describes the molecular structures of the plant cysteine oxidases. It also identifies chemical features required for enzyme activity.
“The results provide a platform for future efforts to manipulate the enzyme function in an attempt to create flood-resistant crops that can mitigate the impact of extreme weather events,” said Mark White, an Australian Research Council Discovery Early Career Research Award Fellow at the University of Sydney-School of Chemistry.
The research recently was published in “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.” Visit pnas.org and search for "plant cysteine oxidases" for more information.