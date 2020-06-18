Joseph Eagleeye recently was named chief financial officer of CROPP Cooperative. He will oversee the cooperative’s finance, accounting, investor-relations, demand-management, supply-forecasting, information-resources, business-insights, data-science and trade-promotion functions.
Eagleeye joined CROPP Cooperative in 2017, most recently serving as vice-president of business insight and data science. Prior to joining Organic Valley he was a risk manager for Morgan Stanley's wealth-management program. He previously served as a principal at Premia Capital Management in Chicago, where he was responsible for leading asset allocation, commodity and financial-futures markets, and risk management. His career also has included insights and risk-management roles for Merrill Lynch & Co., and derivative and commodity-trading strategies for Putnam Investments.