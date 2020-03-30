During uncertain times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, buying a share in a community-supported agriculture farm makes more sense than ever, according to the Land Stewardship Project. Consumers can receive shares of fresh, nutritional food throughout the growing season while supporting local farmers in their communities. Community-supported agriculture members pay a fee before the season and in return farms provide food via a variety of delivery and pick-up options. Several farms provide flexible payment options and opportunities to become involved via harvest days and other activities.
The Minnesota-Wisconsin region in the past three decades has emerged as a hotspot for community-supported agriculture farming operations. Local food sales in the United States totaled $11.8 billion in 2017, with about 8 percent of farms and ranches participating, according to the Congressional Research Service.
The coronavirus outbreak could cost the economy $1.3 billion as a result of the hit local and regional food systems are expected to take from March to May 2020. That’s according to a recent study by researchers at Colorado State University and the University of Missouri. Agricultural enterprises that market through farmers’ markets, farm stands, schools, universities and restaurants are all being severely impacted by the outbreak.
“A growing number of people in the region has learned that joining a community-supported agriculture farm not only gives them access to fresh, sustainably produced food, but helps support a key part of the local agricultural economy,” said Brian DeVore, editor of the Land Stewardship Project’s community-supported agriculture directory. “Signing up for a share now can ensure access to healthy food while making sure these kinds of operations weather the storm and remain a critical part of the local food scene.”
The "Twin Cities, Minnesota and Western Wisconsin Region Community Supported Agriculture Directory" lists more than 40 farms that provide vegetables, meat and other products to shareholders. Visit landstewardshipproject.org/stewardshipfood/csa or contact bdevore@landstewardshipproject.org or 612-816-9342 for more information.