Members of the Wisconsin Custom Operators recently re-elected three directors at the organization’s annual business meeting.
Ray Liska, owner of Apollo-Vale Enterprizes in Cochrane, Wisconsin, and Derek Ducat, owner of Ducat Farms Custom Work in Kewaunee, Wisconsin, were re-elected operator directors. Josh Bartholomew, territory manager for Oxbo International, was re-elected as corporate director.
Liska custom raises poultry for Gold’n Plump Farms. He is a 13-year member of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau where he served in various leadership roles. Ducat serves as a custom farmer. He and his family also own Deer Run Dairy LLC, a 1,600-cow dairy farm. The Ducat family is involved with Peninsula Pride Farms, a farmer-led environmental-stewardship group in Kewaunee and southern Door counties. The Ducat operation also serves as one of four demonstration farms in the Door-Kewaunee Demonstration Farm Network.
Bartholomew lives in Clear Lake, Wisconsin. He serves as a territory manager for Oxbo International, an equipment company specializing in forage mergers, dump carts, spreaders and sprayers.
Wisconsin Custom Operators also re-elected three officers. Bryce O’Leary, owner of O’Leary Brothers Chopping Service LLC in Janesville, Wisconsin, was re-elected president. Liska was re-elected vice-president, and Bartholomew was re-elected secretary. Isaac Lemmenes, a corporate director from R Braun Inc. in Saint Nazianz, Wisconsin, was re-elected treasurer. Visit wiscustomoperators.org for more information.