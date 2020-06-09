A dashboard to quantify potential risk to the agricultural-product supply as a result of COVID-19-related farm- and agricultural-worker illnesses recently was created by Purdue University and Microsoft.
The Purdue Food and Agricultural Vulnerability Index dashboard estimates the share of agricultural production at risk by combining data on the number of COVID cases in each U.S. county with the county’s total population. It also uses U.S. Department of Agriculture data on the number of farmers and hired farm workers in each county and data on agricultural production of each county.
The tool was designed to help detect if and when a problem emerges, said Jayson Lusk, distinguished professor and department head of agricultural economics at Purdue and a collaborator on the index.
Ranveer Chandra, chief scientist at Microsoft Azure Global and lead collaborator on the project, said digital tools can help alleviate some stresses in the food sector.
The free online dashboard enables users to view commodities and estimate the potential risk of production and productivity losses due to COVID-19 farmer and farm-worker illnesses at the state and county level. Visit purdue.ag and search for "Food and Agricultural Vulnerability Index" for more information.