A common interface called DataConnect is planned to be launched in 2020 to help farmers exchange and view machine data. The interface is a collaboration of John Deere, Claas, CNH Industrial and 365FarmNet.
The interface has been developed to help farmers monitor their machinery fleets using their preferred telematics platform. Farmers operating Deere, Claas, New Holland, Case IH or Steyr brand equipment can access and view basic machine-data elements such as current and historical machine location, fuel-tank level, working status and forward speed from connected machines -- via the portal of their choice. The portals are John Deere Operations Center, AFS Connect, MyPLM Connect, Claas Telematics or 365FarmNet portals.
The four companies are members and supporters of the Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation. They are expected to share their experiences with the foundation to support a standardized data-interface architecture across the agricultural-equipment industry. Visit deere.com or claasofamerica.com or cnhindustrial.com or www.365farmnet.com for more information.