Wisconsin’s deer population becomes more active during hunting and mating season in October and November. With the likelihood of hitting a deer increasing in coming weeks, drivers need to be alert and also understand their auto-insurance coverage, said Mark Afable, Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner.
Most insurance policies cover hitting a deer with comprehensive – not collision – insurance. Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to one’s vehicle for causes other than a collision such as fire, vandalism, wind, hail, falling objects or hitting an animal. The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance urges drivers to check their policies and call their insurance company or agent to see if they have comprehensive auto coverage.
Even seasoned drivers may be taken by surprise by a deer darting across the roadway. To avoid crashes and motorist injuries, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation offers advice.
- Slow down, eliminate distractions and ensure that all vehicle occupants wear seatbelts.
- If you see one deer cross in front of you, watch for more. One long blast from a vehicle’s horn can frighten away the deer.
- If a collision with a deer is unavoidable, brake firmly and stay in your lane. Avoid sudden swerving, which can result in loss of vehicle control and a more serious crash.
The transportation department also shares advice in the case of hitting a deer.
- Drive your vehicle safely off the road, if possible, and call law enforcement.
- It’s generally safest to continue wearing a seat belt inside your vehicle. Walking along a highway is dangerous and increases the risk of being struck by another vehicle.
- Don’t attempt to move an injured deer.
There were 18,414 reported deer versus vehicle crashes resulting in injuries to 556 motorists and nine fatalities in 2019, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Visit oci.wi.gov and search for “Consumer's guide to auto insurance” for more information.