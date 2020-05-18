Deere and Company is pausing production at its Iowa facilities in Davenport and Dubuque. It’s also implementing further layoffs in Dubuque, according to the “Quad-City Times.”
Effective June 1 the company is expected to indefinitely lay off 159 workers at the John Deere Dubuque Works. That reduction is in addition to laying off 105 workers in Dubuque earlier in the year.
Production at John Deere Davenport Works and Dubuque Works is expected to resume May 26. Both facilities manufacture construction and forestry equipment. The temporary suspension is due to supply-chain disruptions and weakened demand of construction and forestry equipment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company. Visit deere.com for more information.