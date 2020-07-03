The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is inviting public comment on a petition seeking deregulation of a genetically modified soybean variety. The variety was developed for resistance to soybean cyst nematode and for herbicide tolerance. BASF Corporation is seeking the deregulation. The petition will be available for public review and comment through July 27.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is receiving comments regarding potential environmental and interrelated economic impacts to assist in its assessment of the petition as it relates to the National Environmental Policy Act. Comments received and best-available scientific documents will help the agency determine the appropriate environmental documents to prepare in accordance with the petition process. Visit aphis.usda.gov and search for “GMB 151” and regulations.gov for more information.