Some services offered by diagnostic laboratories at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have been temporarily adjusted or suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Insect Diagnostic Laboratory
The laboratory is open for insect- and arthropod-identification services. Digital photos are encouraged. Physical samples are being accepted by mail only. Customers may experience delays.
Plant Disease Diagnostics Clinic
Until further notice the clinic won’t be accepting physical samples for diagnosis. Customers are welcome to continue submitting questions and-or digital photos via email.
Soil and Forage Analysis Laboratory
Testing of samples has been suspended.
Turfgrass Diagnostic Laboratory
No in-person sample drop-offs will be allowed. No in-person consultations will be conducted. Mail samples only.
Visit go.wisc.edu/insectlab and go.wisc.edu/pddc and go.wisc.edu/soilforagelab and go.wisc.edu/turfgrasslab or contact pddc@wisc.edu for more information.