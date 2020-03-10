Granular Insights is a digital tool being offered free to farmers. It has been developed to replace manual spreadsheets by combining in near real-time multiple sources of operational data with estimated revenue and cost data.
The tool enables farmers to analyze return on investment of seed decisions. It also enables them to better visualize field performance and harvest moisture levels through map layers, according to Granular.
Granular is an independent, wholly-owned subsidiary of Corteva Agriscience. It is focused on agriculture software with web and mobile apps grounded in advanced data science. Visit g.granular.ag/insights for more information.