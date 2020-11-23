As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change the business landscape, using online-marketing platforms and other creative tools can be a good option for farms, according to the Land Stewardship Project. That’s why it’s hosting two workshops aimed at helping farmers to improve and expand their direct-marketing enterprises.
The first workshop – “Direct Marketing 101: Actionable steps for jumpstarting your marketing business" – will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 8 via Zoom. Kristin Mizner of Ash Valley Designs will share specific and actionable tips for launching an effective direct-marketing business. She will be joined by Leslie Svacina of Cylon Rolling Acres. She raises goats on pasture for meat. She markets to Minneapolis-St. Paul and western Wisconsin through wholesale accounts and an ecommerce website.
The second workshop – “How to Acquire and Keep an Online Customer: Building a Sustainable Direct Marketing Business” – will be held from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 via Zoom. Blaine Hitzfield and Brooks Hitzfield of Seven Sons Farms will share the framework they use to acquire new customers online. They also will discuss techniques to create a convenient-buying experience to inspire customers to become lifetime customers.
The main presenters will be joined by Jack McCann, who owns and operates TC Farm, which aggregates food from local farmers and distributes meat, produce and ready-to-eat meals to customers in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.
The first workshop costs $10. Visit landstewardshipproject.org/events/jump to register. The second workshop costs $15. Visit landstewardshipproject.org/events/sons.
Registrants will receive mail reminders and a Zoom link to join the meeting or meetings. Contact aromano@landstewardshipproject.org for more information.