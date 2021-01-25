Disabled ethylene helps roots penetrate hard soil

Scientists have discovered a signal that causes roots to stop growing in hard soils. That signal can be “switched off” to enable roots to punch through compacted soil. The discovery could help plants grow in even the most damaged soils.
A research team, led by scientists from the United Kingdom’s University of Nottingham and China’s Shanghai Jiao Tong University, has discovered how the plant-signal ethylene causes roots to stop growing in hard soils. After the ethylene signal was disabled, roots were able to push through compacted soil.
Researchers used x-ray computed tomography scanners at the University of Nottingham to visualize in situ how plant roots responded to compacted soil.
“Prior to the research we assumed the hardness of soil prevented roots from growing deeper,” said Sacha Mooney, a professor in soil physics at the University of Nottingham. “By using the imaging approach, we were able to see that roots continued growing in very hard soils when the ethylene signal was switched off. The potential for new crops that can now go deeper in soils and capture previously unavailable resources is exciting.”
The study recently was published in "Science." Visit science.sciencemag.org and search for “plant roots sense soil compaction” for more information.