Agricultural producers who suffered losses from excessive moisture or drought in 2018 and 2019 may be eligible for payment through the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program – Plus. Producers who suffered losses in Wisconsin from excessive moisture, floods, tornadoes, snowstorms, wildfires or drought can still apply for assistance through the program.
Many Wisconsin counties suffered crop-production losses due to record precipitation amounts in the past two years, said Sandy Chalmers, state executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency in Wisconsin.
To be eligible producers must have suffered certain crop-production losses or losses to trees, bushes or vines in counties with a primary Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration or a primary Secretarial Disaster Designation. Producers located in a county without such a designation may be eligible if they provide documentation showing the loss was due to a qualifying natural disaster event. Visit farmers.gov/whip-plus for more information.