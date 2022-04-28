Discovery could lead to improved plant growth

The protein that inhibits the formation of organic nitrogen compounds in plants recently was discovered by a research group led by a scientist at the Institute of Innovative Research at Tokyo Institute of Technology. If manipulated the protein could potentially be used to encourage plant growth, improving biomass production and crop harvests.
Plants use nitrate or ammonium in the environment to synthesize organic nitrogen molecules in a process called nitrogen assimilation. Crop production relies on nitrogen fertilizers to improve the efficiency of nitrogen uptake in crops. But the regulatory mechanisms involved in nitrogen assimilation have continued to elude scientists, according to the Tokyo Institute of Technology.
Multiple proteins mediate nitrogen assimilation. The expression of the proteins is elevated when surrounding soil and water contain reduced amounts of ammonium and nitrate ions. That suggests the existence of a negative regulator dependent on the factors.
Previous research by the group reported that the protein MYB1 serves a role in inducing the expression of genes necessary for nitrogen assimilation, and it becomes inhibited in elevated nitrogen environments. Current findings revealed that the novel protein NDB1 inactivated MYB1. NDB1 traps MYB1 in the cytoplasm and prevents it from functioning as a transcription factor.
People are also reading…
NDB1 controls nitrogen assimilation in an environmental-nitrogen-dependent manner. When environmental nitrogen is poor, the nitrogen uptake must be done at a high rate. The transcription factor MYB1 is translocated into the nucleus and activates transcription of the nitrogen-assimilation-related genes. In nitrogen-rich conditions, it’s conceivable that MYB1 is bound by the NDB1 protein. The interaction interferes with the nuclear translocation of MYB1 and therefore, nitrogen assimilation is suppressed.
"The NDB1-MYB1 pathway is a key factor in regulating nitrogen assimilation," said Kazuhiko Igarashi, a professor at the department of biochemistry at Tohoku University's Graduate School of Medicine and co-author of the paper.
The collaborative team – led by Sousuke Imamura, a researcher at the Institute of Innovative Research at Tokyo Institute of Technology – also found that deleting the NDB1 gene enabled red alga to maintain the MYB1-dependent nitrate assimilation gene expression even in nitrogen-rich conditions. That suggested that manipulating NDB1 can boost plant growth.
The research recently was published in Frontiers in Plant Science. Visit frontiersin.org and search for “nitrate assimilation genes” for more information.