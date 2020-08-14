A sub class of peptides in the nodules of a legume related to alfalfa may pave the way to controlling gray mold, according to researchers at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center. There’s a possibility of developing the peptides as a spray-on fungicide for pre- and post-harvest management of fungal diseases.
“When applied to crops the peptides will eventually break down to amino acids in the soil and be used by beneficial microbes as an energy source,” said Dilip Shah, a research associate member at the Danforth Center.
Shah and his team produced – via recombinant technology – large quantities of the NCR044 peptide that’s expressed in the nodules of Medicago truncatula, a relative of alfalfa. The researchers applied the peptide in low concentrations to tobacco and tomato plants and challenged the plants with the gray mold fungus. The plants showed significant protection from the fungal disease.
To understand the antimicrobial mechanism within the cell, they collaborated with Kirk Czymmek, a mycologist who has studied fungal cell biology for many years. Using time-lapse confocal and super-resolution microscopy, the researchers observed how the peptide binds to fungal spores, how it’s internalized and where it travels inside the fungal cell. The researchers confirmed that the peptide concentrated in the nucleolus, the organelle where ribosomal assembly takes place. The study recently was published in “Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.” Visit pnas.org and search for “antifungal symbiotic peptide NCR044” for more information.