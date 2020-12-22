Discussion-meet contest winner named

Julie Sweney of Wisconsin's Dodge County recently was selected as the winner of the 2020 Wisconsin Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Agriculturist Discussion Meet contest. The contest was held during the organization’s virtual annual meeting Dec. 5.
The contest features a panel discussion in which Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35 are judged on their ability to express their ideas and opinions and to reach a solution on current issues affecting agriculture.
Sweney was raised on her family's dairy farm in Dodge County. She is a 2011 graduate of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation Leadership Institute and serves as membership chairperson for the Dodge County Farm Bureau. She is the director of marketing and communications at FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative, which serves dairy farmers throughout the Midwest.
Sweney will represent Wisconsin during the American Farm Bureau annual convention in January. Other discussion-meet finalists were Riley Bricco of Waupaca County, Erin O’Toole of Kewaunee County, and Natasha Paris of Green Lake County. Visit wfbf.com for more information.