Discussion-meet winner chosen

Julie Wadzinski was selected as the winner of the 2021 Wisconsin Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Agriculturist Discussion Meet contest. The competition was held Dec. 5 during the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s annual meeting. The contest is a panel discussion in which Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35 are judged on their ability to express ideas and opinions and reach a solution on current issues affecting agriculture.
Wadzinski was raised on her family's dairy farm in Marathon County. She is the farm-operations instructor at Northwood Technical College in Rice Lake, Wisconsin.
Wadzinski is a member of the Barron County Farm Bureau. She has served on the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Policy Development Committee. She also served as a Young Farmer and Agriculturist representative for District 9 and is a past chairperson of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee.
She will represent Wisconsin at the American Farm Bureau Federation Discussion Meet at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Convention in January in Atlanta.
Other Discussion Meet finalists were Rachel Harmann of the Door County Farm Bureau; Erin O’Toole of the Kewaunee County Farm Bureau; and Natasha Paris of the Green Lake County Farm Bureau. Visit https://wfbf.com for more information.