Diversifying agricultural systems beyond a narrow selection of crops leads to a range of ecosystem improvements. It also can maintain or improve yields. But some marketing and policy considerations will need to change for farmers to adopt diversification practices more widely, according to Matt Liebman, a professor of agronomy at Iowa State University.
He co-authored a paper that analyzed the results of 5,188 separate studies. Those studies involved 41,946 comparisons between diversified and simplified agricultural practices. An international team of researchers looked for patterns in mountains of data collected in previous field studies.
They found that in 63 percent of the cases examined, diversification enhanced ecosystem services while also maintaining or even improving crop yields. The study focused on a range of farming practices aimed at introducing more diversity to cropland. Diversification practices studied were crop rotations, planting prairie strips within and along fields, establishing wildlife habitat near fields, reducing tillage and enriching soil with organic matter.
“The results of the study indicate that diversification can reverse the negative impacts we see in simplified forms of cropping on the environment and on production itself,” said Giovanni Tamburini at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences and University of Bari. He is the study’s lead author.
Barriers related to agricultural policy, market considerations and dissemination of data discourage farmers from adopting many of the diversification practices examined, Liebman said. But showing that such practices don’t depress yields, and in some cases increase them, might encourage farmers to consider the practices, he said.
The meta-analysis approach allowed the researchers to combine data from thousands of studies that tested how crop diversification affects yields. The researchers used data analytics to find patterns in those results. The approach allowed them to gain a new level of insight that isn’t possible with individual experiments, Liebman said.
The study recently was published in “Science Advances.” Visit advances.sciencemag.org and search for “agricultural diversification promotes multiple ecosystem services” for more information.