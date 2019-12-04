A system to forecast drought impact two to four months in advance has been developed. The system will make it possible to take measures in time to manage the consequences of droughts, according to a research team from Wageningen University and Research as well as colleagues from universities in Utrecht and Freiburg, Germany. Large areas of Europe suffered severe droughts in 2018 and 2019. Droughts are projected to become more frequent.
Samuel Sutanto, a researcher at Wageningen, with colleagues in Germany conducted a pan-European study. They found that forecasts of drought impacts, instead of drought hazards, are possible two to four months in advance. They forecast drought impacts on water-borne transport, public water supply, water quality and ecosystems in German regions.
Focus of water-related sectors should be into forecasts of soil moisture, groundwater and river flow rather than for precipitation and temperature forecasts, according to the researchers. Hydrological forecasts must be translated into impacts on several sectors. The latter is feasible only if databases with reported historic drought impacts are available. The European Drought Impact Inventory and the U.S. Drought Impact Reporter are such databases. Visit nature.com and search for "drought impact" for more information.