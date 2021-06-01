Drought-tolerant genes discovered

A team of researchers recently discovered genetic data to help food crops such as tomatoes and rice survive more intense periods of drought. The team in the past decade has sought to create a molecular map of crop roots, where plants first detect the effects of drought and other environmental threats. In so doing they uncovered genes that could be used to breed plants that tolerate such stresses.
Xylem are hollow vessels that carry water and nutrients from roots to shoots. Without transport in xylem, a plant can’t create its own food via photosynthesis. Xylem are important in helping protect plants against drought as well as salt and other stresses, said Siobhan Brady, the lead author of the study and a professor of plant biology at the University of California-Davis.
The second key set of genes are those that direct an outer layer of the root to produce lignin and suberin. Suberin is the primary substance in cork. It surrounds plant cells in a thick layer, holding in water during drought.
Tomatoes and rice have suberin in their roots. Apple fruits have suberin surrounding their outer cells. Suberin prevents a plant from losing water. Lignin also waterproofs cells and provides mechanical support.
“Suberin and lignin are natural forms of drought protection and now that the genes that encode for them in this specific layer of cells have been identified, the compounds can be enhanced,” said Julia Bailey-Serres, a co-author of the study and a professor of genetics at UC-Riverside.
Genes that encode for a plant’s root meristem showed to be similar between tomato, rice and Arabidopsis. The meristem is the growing tip of each root; it’s the source of all the cells that compose the root.
“It’s the region that’s going to make the rest of the root and serves as its stem-cell niche,” Bailey-Serres said. “It dictates the properties of the roots themselves, such as how big they get. Having knowledge of that can help us develop better root systems.”
The ability to modify the meristem of a plant’s roots will help scientists to engineer crops with more desirable properties, according to the researchers. While the study analyzed only three species, the researchers said the findings can be applied more broadly.
The study recently was published in “Cell.” Visit cell.com and search for “gene function in root cell type development” for more information