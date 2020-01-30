The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently provided an update on the status of Escherichia coli O157:H7 illnesses linked to romaine lettuce. The agency also reported its findings based on an investigation of fields linked to a common grower. The farm was identified in the agency’s trace-back effort. But romaine produced by this grower doesn’t explain all of the illnesses seen in recent outbreaks, according to the FDA.
The agency is lifting the consumer advisory to avoid romaine lettuce from Salinas, California. There also is no need to avoid other produce from Salinas, the FDA stated.
The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been tracking two multi-state E. coli outbreaks in romaine lettuce. Federal health officials have declared that both outbreaks have ended. One outbreak sickened 167 people in 27 states. The other outbreak, linked to Fresh Express salad kits, sickened 10 people in five states.
There also was a third outbreak in Washington State that sickened 11 people. That outbreak also has been declared ended.
The FDA trace-back investigation required investigators to study hundreds of supply-chain records to find a commonality to a single grower with multiple fields. The investigators narrowed the investigation to at least 10 fields in the lower Salinas Valley.
Investigators from the FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Food and Agriculture and the California Department of Public Health visited several fields and took samples from water, soil and compost. To date sample results have been negative for all of the three outbreak strains of E. coli O157:H7.
But investigators did find a strain of E. coli that’s unrelated to any illnesses in a soil sample taken near a run-off point in a buffer zone. That zone was between a field where product was harvested and where cattle are known to occasionally graze. That could be an important clue that will be further examined. But the clue doesn’t explain the illnesses seen in the outbreaks, the FDA stated.
Continued investigation into how the contamination occurred is important so that romaine growers can implement measures to prevent future contamination and illnesses.
The FDA is planning to conduct an additional root-cause investigation. The investigators will further characterize how contamination might have occurred. The investigation will inform what preventive controls are needed to prevent future outbreaks. Once complete the agency plans to issue a prompt report and share lessons learned.
As part of the New Era of Smarter Food Safety Initiative the FDA plans to use advances in technology to improve its ability to track and trace products through the supply chain. It will launch the initiative’s blueprint in early 2020. Visit fda.gov for more information.