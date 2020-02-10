A pilot program developed to reward farmers for improving soil health recently was launched in Kansas. The project will test Ecosystem Services Market Consortium processes to measure and reward beneficial agricultural management in an ecosystem-services market. The consortium's program will in turn pay farmers for increased soil carbon, reduced greenhouse gases, and improved water quantity and water-use efficiency.
General Mills, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Ecosystem Services Market Consortium will work with Kansas row-crop farmers participating in General Mill's regenerative-agriculture program.
"The goal of the pilot is to encourage farming practices that improve both soil health and water quality in the Cheney Reservoir region such that agriculture is the solution to a more resilient and clean water supply for Wichita residents," said Leo Henning, deputy-secretary of the environment division at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
General Mills has partnered with consultants from Understanding Ag. They will work with participating producers to identify and implement changes to farming practices that help improve soil health and store more carbon. Understanding Ag farm advisers will quantify and verify environmental assets generated from practice changes.
The consortium will quantify impacts and verify them independently. It will generate certified credits based on impacts to ecosystem services attained. The certified impacts allow benefits to be assigned to another organization's sustainability obligations. General Mills will use greenhouse-gas improvements in its sustainability reporting. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will identify buyers who seek certified water-quality benefits that participating farmers achieve.
The consortium is launching more pilots. It's building a national-scale ecosystem-services market designed for the agricultural sector. It plans a full market launch in 2022. The organizers seek to enroll 30 percent of available working lands in the four largest crop-producing regions and the four main pasture regions. Their goal is to impact 250 million acres by 2030.
The Ecosystem Services Market Consortium is a subsidiary of the Soil Health Institute. Members are involved in the agricultural-supply chain. Visit ecosystemservicesmarket.org for more information.